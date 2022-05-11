Intermediate Software Engineer

May 11, 2022

Are you a persistent, creative, passionate and driven individual with a desire to deliver robust and innovative software solutions? I have just the role for you !
What’s needed :

  • Good Object orientation and separation of concerns principals is a must.

  • A good understanding of design patterns and your application and have a knack for writing clean, readable code.

  • Familiarity with continuous integration and automated testing platforms and unit tests is a must.

  • Oversee continuous improvement of support knowledge base repositories to ensure all processes and procedures are documented in a clear and concise manner and that periodic reviews of documentation are conducted.

  • Mentorship might be required towards Junior Engineers and therefore support and development of Junior Engineers by providing advice, coaching and educational opportunities is of the utmost importance.

Tech required : ( 4 years + )

  • C#

  • .NET Core

  • ASP .NET

  • Angular or similar (optional)

  • Docker

  • Microservices

  • Message Queueing

  • Microsoft SQL

PostgreSQL

This market leader in their field have a hybrid Work from home / in office policy and therefore requires you to be in Cape Town .

For more information on this role and others like it please submit your CV and Skills Matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical
  • Group life and more

