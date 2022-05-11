Intermediate Software Engineer

Are you a persistent, creative, passionate and driven individual with a desire to deliver robust and innovative software solutions? I have just the role for you !
What’s needed :
- Good Object orientation and separation of concerns principals is a must.
- A good understanding of design patterns and your application and have a knack for writing clean, readable code.
- Familiarity with continuous integration and automated testing platforms and unit tests is a must.
- Oversee continuous improvement of support knowledge base repositories to ensure all processes and procedures are documented in a clear and concise manner and that periodic reviews of documentation are conducted.
- Mentorship might be required towards Junior Engineers and therefore support and development of Junior Engineers by providing advice, coaching and educational opportunities is of the utmost importance.
Tech required : ( 4 years + )
- C#
- .NET Core
- ASP .NET
- Angular or similar (optional)
- Docker
- Microservices
- Message Queueing
- Microsoft SQL
PostgreSQL
This market leader in their field have a hybrid Work from home / in office policy and therefore requires you to be in Cape Town .
For more information on this role and others like it please submit your CV and Skills Matrix to [Email Address Removed]
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical
- Group life and more