Mid Level Developer

Purpose of the role:

Deliver mandated tasks as per agreed timelines and client SLA

Meeting client expectation through project execution and completion

Reporting to the Project Manager.

Requirements:

Tertiary Qualification: Diploma or Degree in Information Technology or similar

Angular

React javascript

Visual Studio

SQL management Studio

Microsoft SQL Server

ASP.net Front End CSS Design (Web Designer)

ASP.Net Core

Xamarin

Entity Framework

MVC

Drivers License

The role will suit a candidate with superior time management skills and a superior understanding of software development.

Working hours: 08h00-16H30 – Flexibility to working hours is required in this position

6 month’s probation

Desired Skills:

Typescript

MS SQL Server

Asp.Net

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Business Management Consultants in Umhlanga offering a superior world-class service to their Clilents

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Retirement Annuity

