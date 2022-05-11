Product Tester

May 11, 2022

Our client is looking for a PRODUCT TESTER to join their awesome Commercial and Testing teams to help maintain product integrity and ensuring reasonable testing turnaround time on projects, to ensure a safe & clean working testing environment and to maintain quality output of testing results allowing for accurate and fair recommendations.

A DAY IN THE LIFE OF A PRODUCT TESTER

  • Setting up and preparing testing stations for product testing.
  • Testing and development of new products and solutions.
  • You will be working on product testing specific to the tool and tool accessories industry.
  • Working with tools to prototype and develop products and solutions.
  • Practical testing and writing basic reports on tools and other products.
  • Conducting detailed quality control tests.
  • Ensure that product testing tasks are carried out in a timeously manner according to the required testing methods.
  • Researching the best method to test the required product.
  • Ensure you have sufficient testing materials on hand before carrying out the testing.
  • Necessary testing reports are submitted per task.
  • You will utilize your specialist knowledge and practical experience of creative design and engineering to produce functional, effective and aesthetically pleasing products and solutions.
  • Customer orientated, organizational skills, fast learner and easily adaptable, must be able to work under pressure.
  • Positive and enthusiastic attitude.

SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

  • 1-2 Years’ work experience in a product testing / tool repair environment an advantage
  • Power tool and accessories knowledge and experience highly recommended
  • Critical thinker with problem-solving skills
  • Work effectively in a team and across various departments
  • Good time-management skills to plan and prioritize tasks
  • Great interpersonal skills including written and oral communication skills
  • Strong focus on quality and service
  • Staying up-to-date with the latest trends, developments and Technology

KNOWLEDGE & QUALIFICATION

  • National Technical Certificate or similar, alternatively studying towards
  • Grade 12
  • Good knowledge about power tools, accessories, hand tools as well as skilled to operate these tools
  • Understand & apply the basic principles of product testing & evaluation e.g. measuring / recording / practical testing / reporting, including preparations & set-up / cleaning / house
  • keeping

Desired Skills:

  • Product testing
  • Tool Repair
  • Power tools
  • problem solving skills.
  • Time Management
  • hand tools

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

