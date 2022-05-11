Our client is looking for a PRODUCT TESTER to join their awesome Commercial and Testing teams to help maintain product integrity and ensuring reasonable testing turnaround time on projects, to ensure a safe & clean working testing environment and to maintain quality output of testing results allowing for accurate and fair recommendations.
A DAY IN THE LIFE OF A PRODUCT TESTER
- Setting up and preparing testing stations for product testing.
- Testing and development of new products and solutions.
- You will be working on product testing specific to the tool and tool accessories industry.
- Working with tools to prototype and develop products and solutions.
- Practical testing and writing basic reports on tools and other products.
- Conducting detailed quality control tests.
- Ensure that product testing tasks are carried out in a timeously manner according to the required testing methods.
- Researching the best method to test the required product.
- Ensure you have sufficient testing materials on hand before carrying out the testing.
- Necessary testing reports are submitted per task.
- You will utilize your specialist knowledge and practical experience of creative design and engineering to produce functional, effective and aesthetically pleasing products and solutions.
- Customer orientated, organizational skills, fast learner and easily adaptable, must be able to work under pressure.
- Positive and enthusiastic attitude.
SKILLS & EXPERIENCE
- 1-2 Years’ work experience in a product testing / tool repair environment an advantage
- Power tool and accessories knowledge and experience highly recommended
- Critical thinker with problem-solving skills
- Work effectively in a team and across various departments
- Good time-management skills to plan and prioritize tasks
- Great interpersonal skills including written and oral communication skills
- Strong focus on quality and service
- Staying up-to-date with the latest trends, developments and Technology
KNOWLEDGE & QUALIFICATION
- National Technical Certificate or similar, alternatively studying towards
- Grade 12
- Good knowledge about power tools, accessories, hand tools as well as skilled to operate these tools
- Understand & apply the basic principles of product testing & evaluation e.g. measuring / recording / practical testing / reporting, including preparations & set-up / cleaning / house
- keeping
Desired Skills:
- Product testing
- Tool Repair
- Power tools
- problem solving skills.
- Time Management
- hand tools
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma