Senior Java Developer at Reverside

Senior Java Developer Role in JHB

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 5-8 years solid development experience in Java Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

We are looking for a Senior Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.

You will be part of a talented software team that works on mission-critical applications. Java developer roles and responsibilities include managing Java/Java EE application development while providing expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing.

Technical Skills:

Programming Platform

Java EE 7/8

Require web services (Rest and SOAP)

Springboot

Knowledge in CI

Docker

Big project

Other Skills:

Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

Git

Jenkins

SonarQube

Artifactory

Docker swarms

RabbitMQ

Nginx

