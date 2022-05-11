Senior Software Tester at Headhunters

Our US client seeks a Senior Software Tester to join their team on a long term contract basis.

This is a work from home role (no office time).

Payment in US $.

Main purpose of the position:

The Senior Software Tester is responsible for a number of key testing aspects within the Development Team. This will be contract employment and a work from home position.

Qualifications, Experience and Skills Required:

BSc or equivalent Degree.

Testing/Automation experience – 3 Years

Microsoft SQL Server Experience – 3 years

SYSPRO ERP Experience preferred.

WMS Experience preferred.

Crystal Report Experience preferred.

Software Testing Experience.

C# Development experience.

Excellent communication skills.

Structured problem solving skills.

Confident and Self Motivated.

Responsibilities:

Daily Ticket Testing on the Azure DevOps portal.

Monitoring of daily Automated Testing cycles with updates as needed.

Writing of coded UI tests for Regression Testing.

Direct communication with the developers on Defects and Tickets.

Maintenance of the automated Test Environment and Software(Ranorex).

Software Release Notes compilation and management through DevOps and Bravo Notes.

The successful candidate will report to the CEO.

If you are not contacted within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position