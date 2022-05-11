Senior Solutions Architect at Reverside

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking for Senior Solution Architect with a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Key responsibilities:

Provide the following solution architecture services for the division: (Projects, Programmes and new Demands)

ï‚· Develop the solution architectures for the different projects within the division and guide the end-to-end delivery of solutions for division.

ï‚· Combine architectural ‘as-is’ (baseline) and ‘to-be’ (target) models for various domains (business, data, application and technology) to create an overall solution architecture and roadmap with the supporting transition architectures.

ï‚· Ensure alignment between the enterprise architecture, related solution architectures, architecture principles, and information and communications technology (ICT) standards to ensure standardisation and reduce risk.

ï‚· Ensure that the solutions meet the business requirements while complying to standards and principles, traceability to enterprise reference models, and alignment with the target enterprise architecture vision.

Take accountability for overseeing the end-to-end delivery of the solutions for the business, and ensure that solutions implemented match the architectural designs (implementation governance).

ï‚· Develop evaluation criteria to support cross-functional teams in evaluating product identification and selection processes including proofs of concept (POC), requests for information (RFIs) and requests for proposals (RFPs).

Education and experience:

ï‚· A tertiary qualification (NQF6), degree (NQF7) or Honours degree (NQF 8) in the field of specialisation OR equivalent industry-specific certifications AND

ï‚· Minimum five years’ experience in application analysis/architecture and/or design and/or enterprise architecture and/or solutions architecture.

ï‚· A postgraduate qualification will be an added advantage.

ï‚· A formal architecture certification (e.g. TOGAF, BIZBOK) will be an advantage.

Additional requirements

ï‚· Proficiency in English (verbal and written skills).

ï‚· Thought leadership.

ï‚· Stakeholder management.

ï‚· Risk management.

ï‚· Problem-solving skills.

ï‚· Facilitation skills

ï‚· Negotiation skills

Learn more/Apply for this position