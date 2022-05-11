Software Developer

An excellent opportunity has arisen within the Development Department. This role focuses on software development, executing projects on a deadline and working in a team.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Design clean and simple solutions.
- Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems.
- Provide guidance in troubleshooting root-cause errors.
- Mentor and guide team members to achieve their goals.
- Take part in the design of the database and software.
- Stay up to date with technology trends, investigate solutions and make appropriate recommendations.
- Write software according to business requirements specifications, processes and standards.
- Perform unit testing and hand over completed software for further testing, within agreed timeframes.
- Responsible for all aspects of the application development project life cycle.
- Develop and maintain a modern software application architecture roadmap that supports an evolving enterprise innovation platform.
- Update system documentation.
- Maintain software.
Skills and Experience.
- Bachelor’s degree, preferably in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, or similar.
- Knowledge or exposure to MS DevOps.
- At least 5 years of in-depth programming experience with C#, C++, JAVA, and Python.
- Unity game engine experience will be advantageous.
- Good knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server.
- Strong understanding of the various phases of a software development life cycle.
- Good appreciation of software design principles, practices and patterns.
- A structured approach to software development.
- Experience with in-depth testing.
- Ability to “see the bigger picture”, i.e. appreciate the business context in which the software will be deployed.
- Working in a team on projects.
- To stay abreast of new technologies.
Attributes:
- Committed to delivering high-quality work.
- Taking ownership of work delivered.
- Strong communication skills, both oral and written.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving capabilities.
- Good interpersonal skills, ability to work with diverse personality types and deal with conflict in an effective way.
- Ability to work individually and with teams.
- Commitment to meeting deadlines.
Desired Skills:
- Degree
- C++
- C#
- Java
- Python
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Consulting
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree