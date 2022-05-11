Software Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

PLAN, design & developer cutting-edge sensors as your coding talents as a Software Engineer is sought by one of SAs leading Industrial Solutions firms developing software solutions for the Mining, Healthcare & Maritime sectors. You will join a team developing Smart Sensors for the Mining industry using vision sensors (cameras, lasers and more) to monitor systems like rock-crushers and heavy-duty conveyor-belts. The successful candidate will have a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Electrical/Electronic/Mechatronics Engineering, have 3-5 years’ Software Development with proficiency in Python, Git, Linux and Test Automation.

DUTIES:

Implement new features and improvements in the application.

Write automated software tests.

Fix bugs found in the application.

Execute proper code version control and code reviewing co-workers’ work.

Help design and plan implementation of new features, improvements, and bug fixes.

Keep software documentation up to date.

Research and learn about technologies/libraries as required.

Keep software dependencies up to date and upgrade systems/libraries where necessary.

Communicate and meet with existing and new clients.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Electrical, Mechatronics or Electronic Engineering.

Experience/Skills –

3-5 Years’ experience in Software Development.

Proficient programming in Python.

Test Automation and knowledge testing methodologies.

Experience with databases.

With Version Control, specifically Git.

Linux.

Knowledge of software development processes (Agile/Kanban).

Advantageous –

Experience with Cloud hosting platforms (AWS/Azure).

COMMENTS:

