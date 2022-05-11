Systems Integration Specialist at GG Recruitment

Major Fintech expanding into Africa, is seeking a System’s Analyst (Remote/Hybrid) within their Integration Team, to support projects and initiatives with detailed documentation to implement, maintain, and support IT and information systems to & scale as the business grows. You will use computers and related systems to specify new IT solutions, modify, enhance or adapt existing systems and integrate new features or improvements in order to improve business efficiency and productivity. You’ll need a high level of technical expertise and clear insights into current business practices.
Requirements:
- Completed BSC degree – Essential
- A minimum of 5 years relevant experience in IT
- A minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in systems Analysis is essential
- Continuous Improvement related qualification (Essential) (preferred in Lean Six Sigma)
- Experience with UML notations standards
- Experience documenting detail design and specifications requirements
- Experience working with SDLC, waterfall and agile
- Experienced working with, business analyst, developers and project managers
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
PURE TECH FINANCIAL SERVICES- LOTS OF BENEFITS, EXPANDING INTO 23 AFRICAN COUNTRIES
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Group Life Assurance
- Provident Fund