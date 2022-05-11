Test Analyst at Fourier Recruitment

Test Analyst – PTA or Secunda

The Company is Situated primarily in Secunda the company provides amongst others multi-disciplinary design and project execution services,

to the Petro-Chemical Industry.

Test Anaylst

Creating test requirements and test plans.

Creating and executing test cases.

Reporting on issues that arise during the development lifecycle.

Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle.

Analysing user requirements and ensure designs are in compliance with specifications.

Ensuring continuous professional self-development.

Assisting and training of users in software systems.

Minimum Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or IT.

At least 3 years’ experience as a software tester.

Good communication skills.

Valid driver’s license.

