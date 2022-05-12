Azure Data Engineer (CH783) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, a company that provide various HR Solutions is looking for an Azure (Cloud) Data Engineer.

The Data Engineer is responsible for handling the delivery of data and information relating to the business intelligence for the company. They design, develop and maintain data warehouse and analytics meet an enterprise’s business analysis and reporting needs.

Minimum Requirements:

Degree or NDip in Information Technology or related field

SQL Certification

Exposure within a Payroll/HR Technology environment will be advantageous.

Minimum Experience Required:

5 years of total experience with Data Engineering using SQL Server stack (SSIS, SSRS, SSAS) and/or Azure Stack

3 years experience with Azure database platforms. SQL Server on Azure, Azure Synapse, Azure Data Warehouse

2 years experience with Azure Data Factory

Experience using Azure cloud data platform technologies: Azure Storage / Data Lake

Experience developing, testing for quality assurance, administering RDBMS, and monitoring of database

Experience with a Cloud migration of Data Warehouse highly advantageous

High proficiency in dimensional modelling techniques and their applications

2 years working experience with BI dashboard development e.g. Power BI, Tableau, Qlik Sense

Experience in Data Science development in Python or R advantageous

Responsibilities:

Development

Consolidate and optimize available data warehouse infrastructure

Conceive analytics and business intelligence platform architecture for clients, including internal and third-party clients

Design and implement data transformations for intake of data from both internal and external sources; as well as ensure data is verified and quality-checked

Design and implement data transformations and data architecture to ensure proper functioning of analytics as well as client’s or third-party’s reporting environments and dashboard

Collaborate with business and technology stakeholders in ensuring data warehouse architecture development and utilization

Prepare and implement plans for all data transformations and schedules

Analyse large databases and recommend appropriate optimization for same.

Design data models and define both logical and physical models.

Provide support to Software Development Life cycle.

Prepare ad hoc queries/dashboards/reports for both technical and business teams.

Perform the design and extension of data marts, meta data, and data models

Monitoring

Monitor the DWH (both Azure and on prem) and BI systems performance and integrity provide corrective and preventative maintenance as required

Monitor data transformations and ensure data nightly loads are successful for both Azure and on-premise

Carry out monitoring, tuning, and database performance analysis

Ensure all data warehouse architecture codes are maintained in a version control system.

Evaluate all codes and ensure quality of all project deliverables.

Monitor data warehouse work and provide subject matter expertise

Provide support to teams in all matters relating to data.

Design and implement various unit tests on system and prepare test data

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

