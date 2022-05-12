BI Developer

We are looking for a Business Intelligence Developer that will form an integral part of the core

technology team.

Requirements include:

Systems thinker with the ability to understand and break down complex problems and relationships.

Ability to have fun, learn and innovate whilst working in a dynamic and high pace environment.

Creative and practical problem-solving skills. Solution-oriented with a can-do attitude and a healthydose of energy.

Proven track record in a data-centered role delivering high-quality work.

Working knowledge of relational databases, database development and data reporting software

Good communications skills with the ability to present complex information concisely to a variety ofaudiences.

Must be adaptable to change and the fast pace of a dynamic small company.

An individual capable of working alongside a tech team but also capable of working in isolation withclients to deliver requirements.

Responsibilities

Work closely with clients and BI Analysts to turn data into critical information and knowledge that can be used to make sound business decisions.

Responsible for the full life-cycle development, implementation, production support, and

performance tuning of client Enterprise Data Warehouses, Data Marts, and Business Intelligence

Reporting environments.

Design and implement reporting and analytical solutions.

Decipher business requirements and translate requirements into robust, scalable, operable solutions.

Ensure that data pipelines and general support infrastructure continue to run and operate in the most efficient manner at client sites.

Provide operational support, bug fixes, and performance enhancements.

Continuous improvement and automation of data extraction and report update processes.

Data validation and integrity testing.

Create or review test plans and test scripts to ensure quality and coverage.

Data cleansing and multidimensional data modelling.

Optimisation of data models.

Qualifications and experience

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant Engineering, Computer Science or Mathematics field or equivalent experience

4 – 6 years related experience

A thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, including object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms.

Minimum 2 years’ experience using a BI tools and technologies (e.g. SQL Server, SSIS, SSAS, Microsoft Power BI, Azure, etc.)

Minimum 2 years SQL experience

OLAP, SASS and multidimensional cube design experience including DAX.

Have experience with Build Systems (Jenkins, Gitlab, Spinnaker)

Have experience with Azure cloud services (architecture, operations)

High proficiency in working with large data sets and business models.

Experience working in Scrum and Sprint Agile methodologies is advantageous.

Desired Skills:

SQL

SSIS

SSAS

Power BI

Azure

OLAP

DAX

Jenkins

Gitlab

Spinnaker

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Leading data and analytics consultancy based in Cape Town who specialize in consolidating and structuring data into single trusted sources ensuring better insights for clients are seeking BI Developers to join their growing team

