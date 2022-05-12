Full-stack Analyst Developer (CH753) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the banking industry is looking for an experienced Full-stack Analyst Developer with experience in both Java ad C# programming languages, to join their platform team.

Purpose Statement

Responsible for the design and development of the new SDLC Platforms according to requirements

The programs you create are likely to help businesses be more efficient and provide a better service.

Experience

Experience in the following development languages:

Minimum

SQL 2016 and higher

.Net (C#)

JAVA

PowerShell 3 or higher

Web API

OO Development Methodologies

An understanding of SOA.

Qualifications (Minimum)

A relevant qualification in Information Technology

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Certification in Systems Analysis or Design

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Banking systems

Standards and governance

Agile development life cycle

Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

UML

Systems analysis and design

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding of:

Banking systems environment

Banking business model

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Object Orientated Development environment (i.e., Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)

Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Communications Skills

Negotiation skills

Influencing Skills

Presentation Skills

Attention to Detail

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Competencies

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Analysing

Applying Expertise and Technology

Adhering to Principles and Values

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

General:

