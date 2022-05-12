Intermediate Technical Business Analyst at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

SERVE as the critical bridge between business users & tech teams while performing analysis, design and integrating in-house & 3rd party software solutions as the next Intermediate Technical Business Analyst sought by a dynamic Education Specialist. You will provide guidance, recommendations, and designs on solutions architecture, to maintain and enhance a robust, reliable, and scalable technology environment. The ideal candidate must possess a suitable IT Degree/Diploma and/or 5-10+ years’ solid experience in Technical Business Analysis and Enterprise Solutions Architecture. You must also be able to compile User Stories, facilitate workshops, have experience implementing Agile Project Management methodologies with proficiency in APIs & Web Services and Atlassian Jira, Confluence & Service Desk.

DUTIES:

Solutions Architecture –

Take ownership of the design and documentation of the in-house and 3rd party software solutions to ensure business continuity.

Link stakeholder needs with technical solutions to meet strategic goals and objectives.

Oversee the implementation of technical business projects and solutions.

Work with internal and external stakeholders, and the Systems Development team to map, analyse and document business processes and projects.

Research and advise on new advancements & tools in the field of system and enterprise architecture which support business growth & scalability.

Business Analysis –

Perform system analyses on software programs, applications, and web services to develop appropriate technical designs and specifications.

Determine system efficiency and functionality by liaising with internal departments and end-users.

Analyse and improve the performance and end-user functionality of web-based customer portals and internal business solutions.

Project Management –

Report to management and obtaining approval for System Development projects.

Efficiently integrate new systems, programs, and applications with business operations and services.

Monitor product licenses and ensure compliance with IT industry regulations.

Implement Agile Project Management methodologies and a basic understanding of programming languages and concepts.

Solutions Training –

Ensure end-user proficiency with new systems, programs, and applications across departments.

Draft relevant documentation and training materials to support departments and teams efficient use of solutions.

Monitoring & Maintenance –

Ensure that computer hardware remains compatible with system enhancements and updates.

Promote system efficiency and security by integrating performance metrics and encryption.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant Degree/Diploma in IT, and/or 5-10+ years’ solid experience in Technical Business Analysis and Enterprise Solutions Architecture.

Compiling of User Stories.

Atlassian Jira Software.

Atlassian Confluence.

Atlassian Service Desk.

Requirements Gathering & Documentation.

Technical Business Analysis.

API & Web-Services.

Workshop Facilitation.

Business Processes.

Scrum Methodology.

Data Analysis.

Experience implementing Agile Project Management methodologies and a basic understanding of programming languages and concepts.

ATTRIBUTES:

Logical, analytical & problem-solving skills.

Strong technical skills.

Excellent oral and written communication skills.

The ability to work well under pressure.

Attention to detail.

Teamwork skills.

A good memory of how software and operating systems work.

The ability to prioritise workload.

Interpersonal and communication skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Intermediate

Technical

Business

Learn more/Apply for this position