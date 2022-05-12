OMF IT Senior Analyst Programmer (API) at Old Mutual Finance

May 12, 2022

The Opportunity:

We are looking for an Android Developer who possesses a passion for pushing mobile technologies to the limits. This Android app developer will work with our team of talented engineers to build a mobile banking application

Responsibilities:

  • Build features for an existing banking application for the Android platform
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features
  • Work with outside data sources and APIs
  • Unit-test code for robustness, including edge cases, usability, and general reliability
  • Work on bug fixing and improving application performance
  • Continuously discover, evaluate, and implement new technologies to maximize development efficiency

Requirements and skills:

  • Proven software development experience and Android skills development
  • Proven working experience in Android app development
  • Experience with Android SDK
  • Experience working with remote data via REST and JSON
  • Experience with third-party libraries and APIs
  • Working knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies
  • Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle.

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Spring Boot
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes
  • ANT
  • Maven
  • Source control – Git
  • SVN
  • XML
  • Html
  • Html xsl:fo Jquery Jenkins Patterns UML Relational databases Object databases SQL Web servers (e.g Tomcat
  • Jetty
  • Netty)
  • sxl fo
  • Jquery
  • Jenkins
  • Patterns
  • UML
  • Relations Database
  • Object database
  • Web servers (e.g Tomcat

