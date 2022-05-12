OMF IT Senior Analyst Programmer (API) at Old Mutual Finance

The Opportunity:
We are looking for an Android Developer who possesses a passion for pushing mobile technologies to the limits. This Android app developer will work with our team of talented engineers to build a mobile banking application
Responsibilities:
- Build features for an existing banking application for the Android platform
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features
- Work with outside data sources and APIs
- Unit-test code for robustness, including edge cases, usability, and general reliability
- Work on bug fixing and improving application performance
- Continuously discover, evaluate, and implement new technologies to maximize development efficiency
Requirements and skills:
- Proven software development experience and Android skills development
- Proven working experience in Android app development
- Experience with Android SDK
- Experience working with remote data via REST and JSON
- Experience with third-party libraries and APIs
- Working knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies
- Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Spring Boot
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- ANT
- Maven
- Source control – Git
- SVN
- XML
- Html
- Html xsl:fo Jquery Jenkins Patterns UML Relational databases Object databases SQL Web servers (e.g Tomcat
- Jetty
- Netty)
- sxl fo
- Jquery
- Jenkins
- Patterns
- UML
- Relations Database
- Object database
- Web servers (e.g Tomcat