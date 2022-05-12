OMF IT Senior Analyst Programmer (API) at Old Mutual Finance

The Opportunity:

We are looking for an Android Developer who possesses a passion for pushing mobile technologies to the limits. This Android app developer will work with our team of talented engineers to build a mobile banking application

Responsibilities:

Build features for an existing banking application for the Android platform

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features

Work with outside data sources and APIs

Unit-test code for robustness, including edge cases, usability, and general reliability

Work on bug fixing and improving application performance

Continuously discover, evaluate, and implement new technologies to maximize development efficiency

Requirements and skills:

Proven software development experience and Android skills development

Proven working experience in Android app development

Experience with Android SDK

Experience working with remote data via REST and JSON

Experience with third-party libraries and APIs

Working knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies

Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle.

Desired Skills:

Java

Spring Boot

Docker

Kubernetes

ANT

Maven

Source control – Git

SVN

XML

Html

XML

Jetty

Netty)

sxl fo

Jquery

Jenkins

Patterns

UML

Relations Database

Object database

Web servers (e.g Tomcat

