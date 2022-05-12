QA Automation Engineer / Tester (CH775) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, a company that provide various HR Solutions is looking for a QA Automation Engineer and QA Automation Tester.

As a QA Automation engineer, you’ll create the initial test designs, write the scripts, install the automation testing protocols, and report the results.

You will have programming skills, a keen eye for detail, and excellent project management skills. You will be liaising with the Developers, UX/UI and Analysts to identify and test key features of software programs. Apart from testing, you should be able to develop well-planned and structured test plans/cases.

You should be detail-oriented and possess excellent troubleshooting abilities.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

  • Bachelor’s degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science, Information Technology or related
  • ISTQB Foundation Certificate (Agile preferred)
  • Exposure within a Payroll/HR environment would be advantageous
  • Previous experience with automation tools
  • Selenium-Java is the preference for this position

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

  • 4 Years’ experience within a QA environment working with the following: o Defect Tracking Tool
    • Agile Testing Methodologies
    • Investigation and Recreation
  • 2 years’ experience in an automation tester role
  • Previous experience in working with cloud-based platforms would be advantageous
  • Good understanding of testing methodologies such as o Acceptance Testing
    • Beta Testing
    • Black-box Testing
    • Component Testing
    • Confirmation Testing
    • Negative Testing
    • Regression Testing
    • Retrospective Meeting
    • Test Case
    • Test Condition
  • Previous work experience as a QA Engineer, QA Tester, or relevant position in the IT department
  • Complete understanding of automation systems and databases
  • Knowledge of programming languages like JavaScript, HTML, and CSS
  • Expertise in automation testing tools like Selenium, Katalon Studio, and Cucumber
  • Understanding of testing protocols
  • Familiarity with the software development process
  • Good analytical and troubleshooting skills
  • Attention to detail
  • Strong communication skills
  • Ability to work collaboratively
  • Ability to manage project deadlines
  • Good time management and organizational skills

RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Planning and prioritizing testing activities
  • Helping identify weaknesses and problem areas in the software application
  • Suggesting automated software test procedures
  • Tracking software bugs and investigating the causes
  • Pointing out problem areas
  • Preparing automation scripts
  • Troubleshooting automation software issues
  • Coordinating with the developers to finalize system procedures
  • Creating and updating test plans and cases
  • Preparing detailed test reports
  • Prioritizing and executing tests
  • Reviewing technical specifications and design documents
  • Conducting regression testing when needed
  • Monitoring assurance metrics and process results
  • Running and sending out regression reports on a regular basis
  • Demo scripts during sprint reviews

Learn more/Apply for this position