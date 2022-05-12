Salesforce Business Analyst

May 12, 2022

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE

  • As a business systems analyst within the organisations business systems team, you will be responsible to help lead and conduct requirement gathering sessions with end users.
  • Responsibilities include documenting, designing, and testing of the [URL Removed] system implementations and support thereof.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

  • Matric
  • Certified:
  • Salesforce Administrator
  • Service Cloud
  • Salesforce Field Services Lightning

Experience & Skills

  • 3 years’ business analysis experience
  • Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Office product suite
  • Exceptional communication skills – written and presentation skills
  • Exceptional people handling skills – must have the ability to work with all levels of business units
  • Strong analytical skills to facilitate problem solving

Other Requirements

  • Own vehicle
  • Able to travel including international travel – must have passport
  • Willing to work after hours when required

Duties & Responsibilities:

  • Proactively lead requirement gathering sessions with the business units to draw out requirements from stakeholders
  • Perform as the interface between the Business units and Development teams
  • Perform gap analysis to identify opportunities for process improvement
  • Create requirements definition documents to capture business needs.
  • Prepare functional specifications which could be used as input to the development of the solution
  • Effectively communicate these requirements using available tools with the development team.
  • UAT Testing of the solution
  • Demo the solution and gain sign-off from the business units
  • Planning of and facilitation of training to all end users including the creation of training documentation
  • Participate in the roll-out and implementation of the solution
  • Support end users during the roll-out of new processes and supply other ad-hoc support.
  • Create reports and dashboards for the business units as required
  • Communicate in written, oral and presentation formats depending on scope of project
  • Written communication must be coherent, grammatically correct, professional, and effective
  • Form productive relationships with the business units by listening and responding effectively
  • Participate in daily Stand-up meetings
  • Perform related duties as assigned by supervisor/manager
  • Maintain compliance with all company policies and procedures

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analysis
  • Salesforce
  • Salesforce Business Analyst
  • Salesforce Administrator
  • Service Cloud
  • Salesforce Field Services Lighting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position