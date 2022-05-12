Salesforce Business Analyst

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE
- As a business systems analyst within the organisations business systems team, you will be responsible to help lead and conduct requirement gathering sessions with end users.
- Responsibilities include documenting, designing, and testing of the [URL Removed] system implementations and support thereof.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- Matric
- Certified:
- Salesforce Administrator
- Service Cloud
- Salesforce Field Services Lightning
Experience & Skills
- 3 years’ business analysis experience
- Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Office product suite
- Exceptional communication skills – written and presentation skills
- Exceptional people handling skills – must have the ability to work with all levels of business units
- Strong analytical skills to facilitate problem solving
Other Requirements
- Own vehicle
- Able to travel including international travel – must have passport
- Willing to work after hours when required
Duties & Responsibilities:
- Proactively lead requirement gathering sessions with the business units to draw out requirements from stakeholders
- Perform as the interface between the Business units and Development teams
- Perform gap analysis to identify opportunities for process improvement
- Create requirements definition documents to capture business needs.
- Prepare functional specifications which could be used as input to the development of the solution
- Effectively communicate these requirements using available tools with the development team.
- UAT Testing of the solution
- Demo the solution and gain sign-off from the business units
- Planning of and facilitation of training to all end users including the creation of training documentation
- Participate in the roll-out and implementation of the solution
- Support end users during the roll-out of new processes and supply other ad-hoc support.
- Create reports and dashboards for the business units as required
- Communicate in written, oral and presentation formats depending on scope of project
- Written communication must be coherent, grammatically correct, professional, and effective
- Form productive relationships with the business units by listening and responding effectively
- Participate in daily Stand-up meetings
- Perform related duties as assigned by supervisor/manager
- Maintain compliance with all company policies and procedures
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Salesforce
- Salesforce Business Analyst
- Salesforce Administrator
- Service Cloud
- Salesforce Field Services Lighting
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma