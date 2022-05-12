Software Engineer (Full-stack UI Development) (CH7 at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, a medium-sized Engineering company based in, [URL Removed] specialising in the design, development, integration, implementation and support of complex hardware and software systems, is looking for an experienced Software Engineer. The ideal candidate will become a core contributor in a team developing user interfaces and supporting application server components for data organisation, data exploration, data analysis, data visualisation, GIS and workflow.

Help us to extend our position as market leader providing insights into telecoms big data delivered by very large distributed processing systems. Join us in creating new user interface applications using [URL Removed] and Spring Boot and make a significant contribution to our success, technology evolution, UX design and architecture.

Obsess over requirements, design and user experience to deliver just the right product that promotes user adoption and delights customers.

Work in an agile team with high customer focus, developing software in a continuous integration environment. Have passion for developing robust, reliable, high-throughput systems used by hundreds of expert operators, analysts and administrators.

Over time, provide guidance on adoption of advances in technology and software architecture design to improve our position in the market through the quality of our products.

Required Experience / skills

BSc. Computer Science, BEng (with Computer Science subjects up to final year) or equivalent plus 2 – 5 year’s relevant experience in an aligned position.

Full stack UI development

Familiar with UX interaction design process with familiarity of user research, personas and information architecture

Experience in building new UI architectures from scratch

Experience in automated test development and processes to support continuous integration

Experience in multi-threaded performance-centric design

Experience in deploying solutions to production, providing support and maintenance, dealing with user and support feedback and troubleshooting to rapidly solve problems.

Experience in design and development for distributed service-oriented architectures and asynchronous messaging

Experience in integration of diverse systems in a service-oriented architecture

Dependency injection

Refactoring skills

Semantic versioning

Software development effort estimation and planning

Micro-service architecture design patterns

Application of SOLID design principles and principles of modular application architecture Automated Test Development and Continuous Integration

Tech Stack:

Java

SQL

Maven

GIT

JIRA

Spring boot

JavaScript and Typescript

js – familiarity with the [URL Removed] ecosystem

gRPC

grpc-web

HTML

CSS

Personal Attributes

Innovative, solving tough problems and revealing unique solutions.

Detail orientated approach that seeks to gain a deep understanding of the domain.

Possess excellent verbal and written communication skills to promote collaboration and enhance teamwork.

Desires to mentor others to promote the strength of the team.

Aspires to learn new skills and research to gain knowledge.

Takes initiative, prioritizes his or her time and works independently with little need for supervision.

Desires to improve and drive change that leads to higher quality and productivity for the whole team.

Other:

Only SA Citizens will be considered

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

