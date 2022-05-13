Analyst Developer II at Ntice Search

My client, an established retail chain, is looking for an Analyst Developer to join their team! Applicants must reside in Cape Town OR be willing to relocate. (No relocation assistance providede)

Responsibilities

Manage a small team (2 to 6 Developers)

Design high level solutions and database tables

Lead development on projects in this space

Coordinate a project team on innovation projects

End-to-end delivery Of the SDLC

Help with day-to-day queries from users and PIT teams

First-line Of support and/or standby when needed

Regular and professional communication from junior levels to senior levels

Managing Admin Of the team and self on company approved toolkits prepares specifications and programs of a highly technical or nature with no assistance

Assists Systems Analysts / Programmers with application or technical problems.

Play an active role in strategic future Of the system

Key Competencies and Qualifications

Senior level position requiring advanced technical knowledge in all areas of applications programming, system design, and update, storage, and retrieval methods

Ability to liaise with customer to define specifications on projects

Ability to do application design.

Ability to lead junior staff members Knowledge and understanding Of the client’s cellular space

8 years’ experience in SQL

At least 10 years IT experience

Analytical mindset and logical thinker

Ability to play an influential role in the team and to manage and lead a team

Delivering the highest possible quality of work

Positive and Proactive attitude

Self-managed, and self-motivated

Attention to detail

Ability to follow instructions & adhere to standards and to work as part of a team

Committed to excellent customer service

Structured and strong planning capabilities

Desired Skills:

Analyst Developer

SDLC

Software Development Lifecycle

