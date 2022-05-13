Analyst Developer II at Ntice Search

My client, an established retail chain, is looking for an Analyst Developer to join their team! Applicants must reside in Cape Town OR be willing to relocate. (No relocation assistance providede)
Responsibilities
- Manage a small team (2 to 6 Developers)
- Design high level solutions and database tables
- Lead development on projects in this space
- Coordinate a project team on innovation projects
- End-to-end delivery Of the SDLC
- Help with day-to-day queries from users and PIT teams
- First-line Of support and/or standby when needed
- Regular and professional communication from junior levels to senior levels
- Managing Admin Of the team and self on company approved toolkits prepares specifications and programs of a highly technical or nature with no assistance
- Assists Systems Analysts / Programmers with application or technical problems.
- Play an active role in strategic future Of the system
Key Competencies and Qualifications
- Senior level position requiring advanced technical knowledge in all areas of applications programming, system design, and update, storage, and retrieval methods
- Ability to liaise with customer to define specifications on projects
- Ability to do application design.
- Ability to lead junior staff members Knowledge and understanding Of the client’s cellular space
- 8 years’ experience in SQL
- At least 10 years IT experience
- Analytical mindset and logical thinker
- Ability to play an influential role in the team and to manage and lead a team
- Delivering the highest possible quality of work
- Positive and Proactive attitude
- Self-managed, and self-motivated
- Attention to detail
- Ability to follow instructions & adhere to standards and to work as part of a team
- Committed to excellent customer service
- Structured and strong planning capabilities
Desired Skills:
- Analyst Developer
- SDLC
- Software Development Lifecycle