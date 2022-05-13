Embedded and Firmware Engineer x 3

My client who is a listed company is looking for you to join their team! This position is fully remote and offers the opportunity to continuously learn and grow.
What you need to be successful
- Bachelor’s degree in Mechatronic/Electronic Engineering (or similar)
- Essential experience (minimum 3 years):
- Embedded systems, microcontrollers & basic peripherals
- Code planning/design
- C/C++ coding
- Coding standards
- Testing & debugging
- Source control
Core responsibilities include:
- Firmware development: Design, code and verify
- Firmware maintenance: Investigate and fix reported bugs
- Ownership of technical areas
- Ownership of small projects and group investigation
