Embedded and Firmware Engineer x 3

May 13, 2022

My client who is a listed company is looking for you to join their team! This position is fully remote and offers the opportunity to continuously learn and grow.

What you need to be successful

  • Bachelor’s degree in Mechatronic/Electronic Engineering (or similar)

  • Essential experience (minimum 3 years):

  • Embedded systems, microcontrollers & basic peripherals

  • Code planning/design

  • C/C++ coding

  • Coding standards

  • Testing & debugging

  • Source control

Core responsibilities include:

  • Firmware development: Design, code and verify

  • Firmware maintenance: Investigate and fix reported bugs

  • Ownership of technical areas

  • Ownership of small projects and group investigation

  For more information on this role please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix to Gugu at

Desired Skills:

  • Embedded
  • C++
  • C#
  • Firmware
  • Remote working

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical and pension

