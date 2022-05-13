Embedded and Firmware Engineer x 3

My client who is a listed company is looking for you to join their team! This position is fully remote and offers the opportunity to continuously learn and grow.

What you need to be successful

Bachelor’s degree in Mechatronic/Electronic Engineering (or similar)

Essential experience (minimum 3 years):

Embedded systems, microcontrollers & basic peripherals

Code planning/design

C/C++ coding

Coding standards

Testing & debugging

Source control

Core responsibilities include:

Firmware development: Design, code and verify

Firmware maintenance: Investigate and fix reported bugs

Ownership of technical areas

Ownership of small projects and group investigation

For more information on this role please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix to Gugu at [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Embedded

C++

C#

Firmware

Remote working

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical and pension

Learn more/Apply for this position