Infrastructure DevOps Engineer

May 13, 2022

Qualification and Experience

  • >= NQF6 or Undergraduate Degree in Information Technology Information Systems

Requirements:

  • Assist with implementation and configuration of application deployments to multiple target environments
  • Manage and maintain application platforms to ensure stability and continued high performance of said platforms and applications deployed thereon.
  • Assist in implementing, managing and configuration of environment, platform and application monitoring.
  • Assisting in the constant investigation and configuration of the monitoring solution products to obtain best value for Business.
  • Continual investigation into best practices, methodologies and tooling for deployment, DevOps, monitoring, release and configuration management and all other relevant disciplines. Documentation of the aforementioned investigation is compulsory.
  • Assist Change, Incident, Project and Release Management resources with reporting and provide consultation around runtime and deployment operations.
  • Build, manage and maintain application platforms and ensure that best practices and governance is adhered to in current and future environments.
  • Ensure that tooling and platform obsolesce is avoided and managed in the form of roadmaps and upgrades.
  • Support of the currently employed toolsets and process.
  • Facilitate the automation of deployment workflows and processes, as well as platform/infrastructure provision and maintenance.

Knowledge
Following would assist a successful candidate:

  • DevOps tooling including the following (or similar):
  • XebiaLabs Deploy (Deployment Management)
  • XebiaLabs Release (Release Management)
  • Atlassian JIRA (Issue tracking/work-piece Management)
  • Atlassian Bamboo (Build Management)
  • Atlassian BitBucket (Source Management)
  • Application platform, maintenance, implementation and configuration of the following (or similar):
  • Apache Tomcat
  • Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS)
  • RedHat JBoss EAP (or Wildfly)
  • Infrastructure/Application configuration management tooling including the following (or similar):
  • Ansible
  • Chef
  • Puppet
  • Foreman
  • Rundeck
  • Understand the concept of integration of web-based services and practical use of APIs, REST and SOAP services.
  • Understand conceptual makeup of the SDLC and in particular, with regards to the implementation phase, the change in responsibilities based on level of agility.
  • Understanding and practical exposure to the generally accepted CI/CD principles and makeup of the pipeline.
  • Understanding of relationships and integration between host, operating system, platform and application layers. Knowledge of integration between application touch-points such as directory services (ie LDAP), databases, load balancers and reverse-proxies are also beneficial.
  • Exposure to containerization concepts and technology such as the following:
  • Docker (Swarm)
    • Kubernetes operations & administration
    • Build, upgrade clusters
    • Add remove maintain nodes
    • Manage storage
    • Manage cluster integrations
    • Support applications
    • Security – cluster & applications

