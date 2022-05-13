INTERMEDIATE SOFTWARE DEVELOPER (FIXED TERM 6 MONTH CONTRACT)

May 13, 2022

The successful candidate will be based at Elandsfontein and will report to the Executive: Chief Information Officer

PUPOSE OF THE JOB:

The candidate should work will in coordination with cross/functional team members to design, develop, and maintain bespoke solution. The candidate must be comfortable working as part of a team while taking the imitative to take lead on new innovations and projects as they are currently migrating the legacy systems across to more current tech

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Research, design, implement and maintain software programs and services.
  • Create and maintain SQL Server database tables, functions, and Stored Procedures.
  • Implementation of Unit testing for new software modules or services.
  • Determining operational practicality, identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications.
  • Working closely with other developers, as well as business.
  • Assists in enforcement of development deadlines and schedules.
  • Prioritises multiple tasks effectively.
  • Understands relational databases and software design concepts.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Grade 12
  • Relevant tertiary qualification
  • Minimum 5 years’ experience working in C#
  • Integration services knowledge
  • Proficiency in REST Web API’s.
  • Proficiency in Microsoft SQL Server & SQL queries/stored procedures
  • Proficiency in Docker
  • Proficiency in Micro Services
  • BENEFICIAL – Redis Cache
  • BENEFICIAL – RabbitMQ

Should you not receive a response within 10 working days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • Development
  • C#

Learn more/Apply for this position