INTERMEDIATE SOFTWARE DEVELOPER (FIXED TERM 6 MONTH CONTRACT)

The successful candidate will be based at Elandsfontein and will report to the Executive: Chief Information Officer
PUPOSE OF THE JOB:
The candidate should work will in coordination with cross/functional team members to design, develop, and maintain bespoke solution. The candidate must be comfortable working as part of a team while taking the imitative to take lead on new innovations and projects as they are currently migrating the legacy systems across to more current tech
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Research, design, implement and maintain software programs and services.
- Create and maintain SQL Server database tables, functions, and Stored Procedures.
- Implementation of Unit testing for new software modules or services.
- Determining operational practicality, identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications.
- Working closely with other developers, as well as business.
- Assists in enforcement of development deadlines and schedules.
- Prioritises multiple tasks effectively.
- Understands relational databases and software design concepts.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Grade 12
- Relevant tertiary qualification
- Minimum 5 years’ experience working in C#
- Integration services knowledge
- Proficiency in REST Web API’s.
- Proficiency in Microsoft SQL Server & SQL queries/stored procedures
- Proficiency in Docker
- Proficiency in Micro Services
- BENEFICIAL – Redis Cache
- BENEFICIAL – RabbitMQ
