INTERMEDIATE SOFTWARE DEVELOPER (FIXED TERM 6 MONTH CONTRACT)

The successful candidate will be based at Elandsfontein and will report to the Executive: Chief Information Officer

PUPOSE OF THE JOB:

The candidate should work will in coordination with cross/functional team members to design, develop, and maintain bespoke solution. The candidate must be comfortable working as part of a team while taking the imitative to take lead on new innovations and projects as they are currently migrating the legacy systems across to more current tech

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:

Research, design, implement and maintain software programs and services.

Create and maintain SQL Server database tables, functions, and Stored Procedures.

Implementation of Unit testing for new software modules or services.

Determining operational practicality, identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications.

Working closely with other developers, as well as business.

Assists in enforcement of development deadlines and schedules.

Prioritises multiple tasks effectively.

Understands relational databases and software design concepts.

REQUIREMENTS:

Grade 12

Relevant tertiary qualification

Minimum 5 years’ experience working in C#

Integration services knowledge

Proficiency in REST Web API’s.

Proficiency in Microsoft SQL Server & SQL queries/stored procedures

Proficiency in Docker

Proficiency in Micro Services

BENEFICIAL – Redis Cache

BENEFICIAL – RabbitMQ

Should you not receive a response within 10 working days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

