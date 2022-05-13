SENIOR SOFTWARE DEVELOPER

May 13, 2022

Our client requires an energetic individual to fill the above position. The candidate should work well in coordination with cross-functional team members to design, develop, and maintain bespoke solutions for our client. The candidate must be comfortable working as part of a team while taking the initiative to take lead on new innovations and projects as they are currently migrating their legacy systems across to more current tech

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Research, design, implement and maintain software programs and services.
  • Create and maintain SQL Server database tables, functions and Stored Procedures.
  • Implementation of Unit testing for new software modules and services.
  • Determining operational practicality, identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications.
  • Working closely with other developers as well as business.
  • Assists in enforcement of development deadlines and schedules.
  • Prioritize multiple tasks effectively.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS FOR THE POSITION:

  • A bachelor’s degree (or equivalent type diploma) in computer programming, computer science, or information technology.
  • Minimum 6 years’ experience working in C#, .NET & .NET Core.
  • Advanced proficiency in building/consuming REST Web APIs.
  • Advanced proficiency in Microsoft SQL Server & SQL queries/stored procedures.
  • Proficiency in Docker (on Linux and Windows).
  • Proficiency in Micro Services.
  • Proficiency in Message Queuing (RabbitMQ).
  • Proficiency in GIT / JIRA.
  • BENEFICIAL – Redis Cache.
  • BENEFICIAL – Postgres SQL.
  • BENEFICIAL – Blazor / DevExpress UI development.
  • Good communication skills.
  • Good analytical, software design and problem-solving skills.
  • South African Citizen with a clear criminal and credit record
  • Own reliable transport

Should you not receive a response within 10 working days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

