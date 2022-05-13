SENIOR SOFTWARE DEVELOPER

Our client requires an energetic individual to fill the above position. The candidate should work well in coordination with cross-functional team members to design, develop, and maintain bespoke solutions for our client. The candidate must be comfortable working as part of a team while taking the initiative to take lead on new innovations and projects as they are currently migrating their legacy systems across to more current tech
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Research, design, implement and maintain software programs and services.
- Create and maintain SQL Server database tables, functions and Stored Procedures.
- Implementation of Unit testing for new software modules and services.
- Determining operational practicality, identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications.
- Working closely with other developers as well as business.
- Assists in enforcement of development deadlines and schedules.
- Prioritize multiple tasks effectively.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS FOR THE POSITION:
- A bachelor’s degree (or equivalent type diploma) in computer programming, computer science, or information technology.
- Minimum 6 years’ experience working in C#, .NET & .NET Core.
- Advanced proficiency in building/consuming REST Web APIs.
- Advanced proficiency in Microsoft SQL Server & SQL queries/stored procedures.
- Proficiency in Docker (on Linux and Windows).
- Proficiency in Micro Services.
- Proficiency in Message Queuing (RabbitMQ).
- Proficiency in GIT / JIRA.
- BENEFICIAL – Redis Cache.
- BENEFICIAL – Postgres SQL.
- BENEFICIAL – Blazor / DevExpress UI development.
- Good communication skills.
- Good analytical, software design and problem-solving skills.
- South African Citizen with a clear criminal and credit record
- Own reliable transport
