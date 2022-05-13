SENIOR SOFTWARE DEVELOPER

Our client requires an energetic individual to fill the above position. The candidate should work well in coordination with cross-functional team members to design, develop, and maintain bespoke solutions for our client. The candidate must be comfortable working as part of a team while taking the initiative to take lead on new innovations and projects as they are currently migrating their legacy systems across to more current tech

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:

Research, design, implement and maintain software programs and services.

Create and maintain SQL Server database tables, functions and Stored Procedures.

Implementation of Unit testing for new software modules and services.

Determining operational practicality, identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications.

Working closely with other developers as well as business.

Assists in enforcement of development deadlines and schedules.

Prioritize multiple tasks effectively.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS FOR THE POSITION:

A bachelor’s degree (or equivalent type diploma) in computer programming, computer science, or information technology.

Minimum 6 years’ experience working in C#, .NET & .NET Core.

Advanced proficiency in building/consuming REST Web APIs.

Advanced proficiency in Microsoft SQL Server & SQL queries/stored procedures.

Proficiency in Docker (on Linux and Windows).

Proficiency in Micro Services.

Proficiency in Message Queuing (RabbitMQ).

Proficiency in GIT / JIRA.

BENEFICIAL – Redis Cache.

BENEFICIAL – Postgres SQL.

BENEFICIAL – Blazor / DevExpress UI development.

Good communication skills.

Good analytical, software design and problem-solving skills.

South African Citizen with a clear criminal and credit record

Own reliable transport

Should you not receive a response within 10 working days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Developer

