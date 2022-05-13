Software Architect

We need an experienced Software Architect with design, development and support experience on a microservices based solution running in a containerised environment. The following are used in the environment and experience on these or similar will be an advantage:

Tools: Kubernetes, Prometheus, Gitlab, Grafana, Elastic Search, Docker, Kafka, Fling, Rancher, Airflow, RabbitMQ

Coding Languages: Go, Python, .net core, Angular, Java

DB’s: Postgres, MongoDB, MySQL and Cockroach

We need the individual to assess the level of completeness of the current solution documentation and provide input and suggestions on how to close any documentations gaps. The entire current environment is currently managed by a single Systems Integrator and we would like to move the production environment to another vendor to reduce single supplier risk and improve governance and security.

A summary of the updated documentation will be used as input during an RFI/RFP process to procure the services of a suitable Systems Integrator to take over the day-to-day operations of the production environment.

The individual should have at least 5 – 7 years relevant experience and preferably have an applicable BSc or BEng Degree.

Fixed Term position – 3 months.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

