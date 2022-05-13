Software Quality Engineer

The Role: We are on the search for aSoftware Quality Engineer who monitors every single phase of the software development process. The successful QA Engineer will ensure that the highest design quality and software is developed and adheres to the standards set by the company, with the core objective being the end-user. The person filling this role will also be involved in simulated product performance, evaluating results, and comparing those results with predicted outcomes.

As a Software Quality Engineer, it is pivotal that you stay up-to-date with new testing tools. One of your core skills must be to identify, and document product bugs, and inform the relevant stakeholders immediately should there be alterations in timelines, or if the deadline of a project is in jeopardy.

You should be confident in making timely, fact-based decisions, drawing on a broad range of resources through collaboration with others. We will also rely on you to play an active role in encouraging and building a culture of innovation and collaboration.

Skills and Experience:

BSc/BCom/NDip;

+ 3 years development experience or + 18 months development or test automation experience;

+ 3 years software testing experience;

3 years of quality analyse experience;

+ 12 months security testing experience, or +12 months automation scripting, or + 12 months of load & performance testing;

Domain knowledge assessment.

Key Accountabilities:

Review requirements, specifications, and technical design documents to provide timely and meaningful feedback;

Design, develop, and execute automation/load & performance scripts using relevant tools;

Liaise with internal Teams (e.g. Developers and Product Managers) to identify system

Requirements;

Track quality assurance metrics, like defect densities and open defect counts;

Stay up-to-date with new testing tools and test strategies;

Attend brainstorming, scoping, sprint planning sessions with developers, project managers, business analysts, and customers;

Understand how the software works, as well as the business requirements and drivers for the software, and how this would integrate with the current system or framework;

Strong understanding of the scope of the project, the test time required, and expectations;

Identify features to be tested or not to be tested;

Able to modify and refactor test plans, test suites, and test cases to ensure the shortest test time with the greatest test coverage;

Ensure software is in a testable state;

Complete tasks assigned within the time allocated and request additional tasks upon completion;

Ensure all defect entries are concise, accurate, and unambiguous, and conform to the standard of the QA Team;

Ensure defects are logged immediately upon being identified and the relevant investigation is conducted;

Ensure all stakeholders are informed immediately of critical bugs which alter timelines or jeopardise the deadlines of the project;

Assist developers, and support customers;

Ensure all test items, and Team Members are available to complete testing;

Able to troubleshoot, identify and resolve or escalate issues to the relevant Teams;

Assist junior/inexperienced test leads when required;

Identify obstacles that may affect project deadlines and take necessary action.

