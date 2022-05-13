Solutions Developer: Implementation and Support at Abantu Staffing Solutions

Minimum Requirements:
- Education/Requirements:
- Degree in IT
- 2 years industry or working experience
- Proficient in C#, JavaScript, JQuery, HTML and SQL
- Knowledge of GIT
- Able to use Visual Studio
- Relevant Microsoft Qualifications
Responsibilities:
To Promote Continuous Improvements in the IT & Operational systems:
- Encourage pro-active dialogues with the Operations Department
- Continuously monitor the operational systems and equipment to ensure that they are stable and working correctly
- Ensure synchronization and alignment of data within operational systems
- Ensure data integrity is maintained and the active user Accounts are kept up to date
- Provide IT support for operational systems data and performance analysis
- Maintain and clean the core systems with respect to errors and data accuracy
- System changes will be defined by the business and must be communicated to the responsible parties
- Update and escalate the system’s deviations to the operations manager
Develop, Implement and Monitor the following:
- All business KPI’s and Reporting (daily/weekly/monthly)
- Continuous analysis of business processes and operations systems for possible
- enhancements and improvements
- Eliminate data quality deficiencies, system errors and the misalignment of operations & systems
- Author end user manual in using required business software
Provide user training and assistance on operational systems
Required to perform any task as and when required by management.