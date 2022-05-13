Solutions Developer: Implementation and Support at Abantu Staffing Solutions

May 13, 2022

Minimum Requirements:

  • Education/Requirements:
  • Degree in IT
  • 2 years industry or working experience
  • Proficient in C#, JavaScript, JQuery, HTML and SQL
  • Knowledge of GIT
  • Able to use Visual Studio
  • Relevant Microsoft Qualifications

Responsibilities:

To Promote Continuous Improvements in the IT & Operational systems:

  • Encourage pro-active dialogues with the Operations Department
  • Continuously monitor the operational systems and equipment to ensure that they are stable and working correctly
  • Ensure synchronization and alignment of data within operational systems
  • Ensure data integrity is maintained and the active user Accounts are kept up to date
  • Provide IT support for operational systems data and performance analysis
  • Maintain and clean the core systems with respect to errors and data accuracy
  • System changes will be defined by the business and must be communicated to the responsible parties
  • Update and escalate the system’s deviations to the operations manager

Develop, Implement and Monitor the following:

  • All business KPI’s and Reporting (daily/weekly/monthly)
  • Continuous analysis of business processes and operations systems for possible
  • enhancements and improvements
  • Eliminate data quality deficiencies, system errors and the misalignment of operations & systems
  • Author end user manual in using required business software

Provide user training and assistance on operational systems

Required to perform any task as and when required by management.

