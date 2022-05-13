Solutions Developer: Implementation and Support at Abantu Staffing Solutions

Minimum Requirements:

Education/Requirements:

Degree in IT

2 years industry or working experience

Proficient in C#, JavaScript, JQuery, HTML and SQL

Knowledge of GIT

Able to use Visual Studio

Relevant Microsoft Qualifications

Responsibilities:

To Promote Continuous Improvements in the IT & Operational systems:

Encourage pro-active dialogues with the Operations Department

Continuously monitor the operational systems and equipment to ensure that they are stable and working correctly

Ensure synchronization and alignment of data within operational systems

Ensure data integrity is maintained and the active user Accounts are kept up to date

Provide IT support for operational systems data and performance analysis

Maintain and clean the core systems with respect to errors and data accuracy

System changes will be defined by the business and must be communicated to the responsible parties

Update and escalate the system’s deviations to the operations manager

Develop, Implement and Monitor the following:

All business KPI’s and Reporting (daily/weekly/monthly)

Continuous analysis of business processes and operations systems for possible

enhancements and improvements

Eliminate data quality deficiencies, system errors and the misalignment of operations & systems

Author end user manual in using required business software

Provide user training and assistance on operational systems

Required to perform any task as and when required by management.

Learn more/Apply for this position