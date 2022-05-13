Technical Test Analyst II

The Role: Our client is searching for a Technical Test Analyst II to join their team on a contract opportunity in Johannesburg.

Job Purpose:

To create, debug, verify, maintain and update technical test scripts to run automated testing. Is responsible for testing the functionality of a system designed to address business requirements to prevent errors/defects in the live system through the implementation of change control and improvement.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Ability to script/code.

Diploma or required certification in testing or programming.

Preferred Qualification:

Degree and/or relevant certification

ISEB/ISTQB Certification

TMap Next Engineer

ISTQB Advanced Analyst.

Experience Required:

3 to 5 Years experience.

At least 3 years testing experience

Strong coding knowledge using either Java 8, C#,. NET, or any OOP languages.

Experience delivering projects through means of shift left strategy which apples Agile, Continuous Delivery and Continuous Integration.

Implement test framework which is used to implement functional test automation and performance testing.

SDET should have knowledge about various test techniques method & corresponding tools like Junit, BDD with Cucumber, MS Test, NUnit, TestNG, Selenium WebDriver, Sikuli, JMeter, Spring Framework, Camel, Jagacy?.etc.

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Increase operational efficiency and suggest solutions to enhance cost effectiveness.

Deliver exceptional service that exceeds customers?? expectations through proactive, innovative and appropriate solutions by resolving queries fast and effectively.

Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including end-users, SME??s, project managers and senior staff members by providing input to business requirements.

Build and sustain collaborative working relationships with relevant peers and stakeholders in order to achieve productivity synergies.

Conduct test plans by unpacking the requirements which include regression testing, system analysis and reviews.

Create design steps from test cases, execute system validation plans and compile test scripts

Conduct systems analyses, design, coding, program debugging, testing and security and performance assessments across user interfaces.

Comply, understand and implement all steps and methodology within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative, audit risk and process requirements for the Test Analysis Environment.

Create test scripts to effectively test enhancements and new requirements and execute automated test scripts.

Execute all test activities for allocated projects by conducting test estimation, prepare and submit test plans for sign-off and ensure

alignment between test environment and production environment.

Manage testing defects and involve relevant business staff in quality assurance testing analysis.

Design content of procedure guides and manuals for business users.

Provision of an efficient service for the test analysis function through careful and timeous analysis, planning, execution, reporting and updating of all related information.

Continuously assess own performance, seek timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate and needed.

