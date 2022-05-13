The Role: Our client is searching for a Technical Test Analyst II to join their team on a contract opportunity in Johannesburg.
Job Purpose:
To create, debug, verify, maintain and update technical test scripts to run automated testing. Is responsible for testing the functionality of a system designed to address business requirements to prevent errors/defects in the live system through the implementation of change control and improvement.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Ability to script/code.
- Diploma or required certification in testing or programming.
Preferred Qualification:
- Degree and/or relevant certification
- ISEB/ISTQB Certification
- TMap Next Engineer
- ISTQB Advanced Analyst.
Experience Required:
- 3 to 5 Years experience.
- At least 3 years testing experience
- Strong coding knowledge using either Java 8, C#,. NET, or any OOP languages.
- Experience delivering projects through means of shift left strategy which apples Agile, Continuous Delivery and Continuous Integration.
- Implement test framework which is used to implement functional test automation and performance testing.
- SDET should have knowledge about various test techniques method & corresponding tools like Junit, BDD with Cucumber, MS Test, NUnit, TestNG, Selenium WebDriver, Sikuli, JMeter, Spring Framework, Camel, Jagacy?.etc.
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Increase operational efficiency and suggest solutions to enhance cost effectiveness.
- Deliver exceptional service that exceeds customers?? expectations through proactive, innovative and appropriate solutions by resolving queries fast and effectively.
- Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including end-users, SME??s, project managers and senior staff members by providing input to business requirements.
- Build and sustain collaborative working relationships with relevant peers and stakeholders in order to achieve productivity synergies.
- Conduct test plans by unpacking the requirements which include regression testing, system analysis and reviews.
- Create design steps from test cases, execute system validation plans and compile test scripts
- Conduct systems analyses, design, coding, program debugging, testing and security and performance assessments across user interfaces.
- Comply, understand and implement all steps and methodology within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative, audit risk and process requirements for the Test Analysis Environment.
- Create test scripts to effectively test enhancements and new requirements and execute automated test scripts.
- Execute all test activities for allocated projects by conducting test estimation, prepare and submit test plans for sign-off and ensure
alignment between test environment and production environment.
- Manage testing defects and involve relevant business staff in quality assurance testing analysis.
- Design content of procedure guides and manuals for business users.
- Provision of an efficient service for the test analysis function through careful and timeous analysis, planning, execution, reporting and updating of all related information.
- Continuously assess own performance, seek timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate and needed.