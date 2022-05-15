Experienced IT Network Support
Requirements
SA Driver’s License
Own vehicle preferred
2 – 4 year’s experience in IT support
Will be working on site between two clients in Rosebank & Kyalami
Must be able to travel (to PE / East London / Potch) etc. – all trips paid for by the company
A+ & N+ advantage
Must have experience with : IT Support. networking, Router & Mikrotik experience
Will be required to deal with installing lines and routers
Desired Skills:
- A+
- N+
- Networking
- Routers
- Mikrotik
- IT Support
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years