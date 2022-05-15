IT Network Support

Experienced IT Network Support

Requirements

SA Driver’s License

Own vehicle preferred

2 – 4 year’s experience in IT support

Will be working on site between two clients in Rosebank & Kyalami

Must be able to travel (to PE / East London / Potch) etc. – all trips paid for by the company

A+ & N+ advantage

Must have experience with : IT Support. networking, Router & Mikrotik experience

Will be required to deal with installing lines and routers

Desired Skills:

A+

N+

Networking

Routers

Mikrotik

IT Support

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

