Backend Software Developer

The DevOps (Platform) Engineer role supports product development and quality software delivery by implementing and maintaining automation using modern continuous integration tools and methodologies.

As a DevOps (Platform) Engineer, you will be responsible for developing code that reliably deploys the applications in the company product suite to on-premises or cloud platforms. There would also be an expectation to maintain existing or implement new product features.

Minimum qualifications

Completed relevant programming courses.

A degree in Computer Science is preferred.

Duties and responsibilities

Process

Participating in an agile development process as projects require.

Collaborate with the team to continually improve development and delivery processes.

Collaborate closely with customers and the company stakeholders in understanding and breaking down requirements.

Quality, security, and performance focus throughout the delivery cycle.

Ownership

Ownership and accountability of end-to-end life cycle for new and existing features.

Ownership of code base and unit and functional tests.

Responsibilities

Development of new product capabilities.

Maintenance of existing product capabilities, including defect fixes.

Creation of automated tests and contribute toward a sophisticated continuous integration environment.

Deliver demos throughout the development process to customers and internal the company stakeholders.

Customer support, including after-hours support rotation, for defect correction and consulting on service resolution.

Enable customers and the company service organization by actively engaging on IM client channels (Zoom, Webex Teams, Microsoft Teams etc.).

Technical skills and experience

At least 4 years of development experience.

Required skills Linux admin and bash scripting Python Nginx MongoDB Docker / Kubernetes REST API Integration

Preferred skills Ability to work across technology stacks JavaScript / Typescript NodeJS Jenkins Networking Cloud Apps / Microservices Powershell scripting Ansible



Competencies

Critical thinker and problem-solving skills.

Motivated, self-starter.

Fast learner.

Excellent communication skills.

Driving/Travel requirements

Must hold current valid driver’s license and passport.

You must have the legal right to work in South Africa.

Desired Skills:

Linux

Python

Nginx

