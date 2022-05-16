Bi Business Analyst – 4860539

A Financial Institute in the centre of Pretoria as a CONTRACT VACANCY for a Business Intelligence Business Analyst (BIBA). Minimum 12 months position

This BA must have an understanding of both Waterfall and Agile methodology.

CONTRACT POSITION. PLEASE DO NOT APPLY UNLESS YOU HAVE ALL THE REQUIREMENTS:

B degree or equivalent (e.g., BCom Informatics, BSc Informatics, BTech); and

Diploma in Business Analysis, and

Minimum eight years’ experience in business analysis; and

Solid exposure to Agile methodology.

The main purpose of this position is to conduct business analysis and document requirements in a manner that is suitable for CSD Portfolio; this includes but is not limited to:

Identifying systems solutions to problems, bringing business and information technology (IT) together, translating business requirements into solution requirements and conveying the business requirements into the development space.

Focusing on business optimisation and investigating more efficient ways of working and organising resources to achieve business

Bringing together different elements of the business by performing a consolidation and innovation role in order to create new or different alternatives and solutions

The successful candidate will be responsible for the following key performance areas:

Identifying stakeholders who are impacted by an initiative or share a common business

Planning and executing business analysis

Consulting with business to understand business objectives, drivers, functions and structures, and developing detailed workflow

Consulting with business and technical stakeholders to elicit, analyse, communicate, document and validate requirements for changes to business processes or systems

Investigating problems and proposing possible solutions by interacting with users, developers and other participating

Analysing the feasibility of options, recommending viable solutions, validating these with stakeholders and updating the business requirements specification or change request

Working collaboratively with the business customers and technical stakeholders to document the specifications for a chosen solution in terms of information systems, processes and people

Interacting with architects and developers to ensure the system is properly implemented, and monitoring whether requirements are being

Managing the quality of the solution being

Managing change requirements and

Participating in user acceptance testing (ensuring the deployed solution meets the business need).

Knowledge of the systems development life cycle (SDLC) (essential)

Skilled in business process models analysis, design and documentation (essential)

Ability to use basic software applications (e.g., Microsoft (MS) Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Internet and e-mail) (essential)

Skilled in using modelling tools (required)

Analytical thinking ability

Communication skills (verbal and written)

Facilitation skills

Quality orientation

Negotiation skills

Interpersonal relationship building and maintaining skills

Facilitation of workshops skills

Ability to build customer loyalty

Strong team player

Motivated self-starter

Enterprising

Business Analysis Work Plan;

Business Requirements Specification Document;

Functional Requirements Specification Document;

Information Matrix;

User Stories;

Change Request Document (where applicable);

Participate in Quality Assurance;

Participate in User Acceptance

Participate in Regression Testing;

Business Analysis Measure and Feedback Report;

Review Training documentation;

Desired Skills:

Diploma in Business Analysis

SDLC Essential

Business Process Models

Modelling tools

Information Matrix

B Comm Degree

