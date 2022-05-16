Bi Business Analyst – 4860539

A Financial Institute in the centre of Pretoria as a CONTRACT VACANCY for a Business Intelligence Business Analyst (BIBA). Minimum 12 months position
This BA must have an understanding of both Waterfall and Agile methodology.
CONTRACT POSITION. PLEASE DO NOT APPLY UNLESS YOU HAVE ALL THE REQUIREMENTS:
B degree or equivalent (e.g., BCom Informatics, BSc Informatics, BTech); and
Diploma in Business Analysis, and
Minimum eight years’ experience in business analysis; and
Solid exposure to Agile methodology.
The main purpose of this position is to conduct business analysis and document requirements in a manner that is suitable for CSD Portfolio; this includes but is not limited to:
- Identifying systems solutions to problems, bringing business and information technology (IT) together, translating business requirements into solution requirements and conveying the business requirements into the development space.
- Focusing on business optimisation and investigating more efficient ways of working and organising resources to achieve business
- Bringing together different elements of the business by performing a consolidation and innovation role in order to create new or different alternatives and solutions
The successful candidate will be responsible for the following key performance areas:
- Identifying stakeholders who are impacted by an initiative or share a common business
- Planning and executing business analysis
- Consulting with business to understand business objectives, drivers, functions and structures, and developing detailed workflow
- Consulting with business and technical stakeholders to elicit, analyse, communicate, document and validate requirements for changes to business processes or systems
- Investigating problems and proposing possible solutions by interacting with users, developers and other participating
- Analysing the feasibility of options, recommending viable solutions, validating these with stakeholders and updating the business requirements specification or change request
- Working collaboratively with the business customers and technical stakeholders to document the specifications for a chosen solution in terms of information systems, processes and people
- Interacting with architects and developers to ensure the system is properly implemented, and monitoring whether requirements are being
- Managing the quality of the solution being
- Managing change requirements and
- Participating in user acceptance testing (ensuring the deployed solution meets the business need).
- Knowledge of the systems development life cycle (SDLC) (essential)
- Skilled in business process models analysis, design and documentation (essential)
- Ability to use basic software applications (e.g., Microsoft (MS) Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Internet and e-mail) (essential)
- Skilled in using modelling tools (required)
- Analytical thinking ability
- Communication skills (verbal and written)
- Facilitation skills
- Quality orientation
- Negotiation skills
- Interpersonal relationship building and maintaining skills
- Facilitation of workshops skills
- Ability to build customer loyalty
- Strong team player
- Motivated self-starter
- Enterprising
- Business Analysis Work Plan;
- Business Requirements Specification Document;
- Functional Requirements Specification Document;
- Information Matrix;
- User Stories;
- Change Request Document (where applicable);
- Participate in Quality Assurance;
- Participate in User Acceptance
- Participate in Regression Testing;
- Business Analysis Measure and Feedback Report;
- Review Training documentation;
Desired Skills:
- Diploma in Business Analysis
- SDLC Essential
- Business Process Models
- Modelling tools
- Information Matrix
- B Comm Degree