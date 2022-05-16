Business Analyst II (Information Security Defence)

You will be responsible for ensuring that efficient and cost-effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements. The Business Analyst position is a 12 month contract.
Qualifications:
- Degree
- FTI BA Certification – Desirable
Job objectives:
To understand the current business environment:
Analyse and understand the current business environment
Analyse and understand the current business strategies
Understand the current trends and developments in the industry
To identify and understand business requirements:
- Work with user departments in the identification and documentation of user requirements
- Assess and document the business implication of user requirements to the business process involved
- Propose and document process improvements where appropriate
- Define business rules and guide the implementation of these rules in the development of the various application systems
To determine a suitable solution to business needs/requirements:
- Works closely with System Analysts and Project Managers to design and implement solutions
- Provide input on alternatives presented by the technical designers and answer detailed questions regarding the business design
- Engage the most appropriate business representatives to obtain input and agreement on alternatives that are presented
To deliver the required solution:
- Research, document and prepare business cases on appropriate technologies, which will align with the business strategies of the organisation
- Define scope of solution and ensure understanding of scope by business user
- Review technical solutions and business processes against business requirement specification Assist in the identification of data conversion and reporting requirements
- Facilitate and co-ordinate User Acceptance Testing
- Understand, document and escalate project risks
- Liaise with other project areas to co-ordinate interdependencies and resolve issues
To train business users:
- Render support and facilitate sessions for end-users, including training where applicable
To continuously support the business environment:
- Maintain an understanding of enterprise business initiatives and objectives, the various line portfolios, and current trends and developments in the technology field
- Assist Senior Business Analyst to monitor portfolio activities
Experience:
- 3-5 years solid Business analysis experience in a information security environment
- 2-3 years Retail industry desirable
- Experience in and an understanding of Information security including Cyber Security with understanding of (Data loss prevention, privileged access management, endpoint security, encryption)
Knowledge and skills:
- Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies
- Experience in participating in projects relating to information security defense
- Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment
- Experience in a global business environment is preferred
- Business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- Data analysis
- ISD