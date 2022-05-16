Role Purpose:
As a Checkpoint Security Engineer, you’ll work closely with the Security team to help maintain and improve our security systems. You will be responsible for configuring software on multiple operating systems and ensuring that it is compatible with other hardware in order to prevent any issues from occurring. You will also have a key role in maintaining security tools such as firewalls, anti-virus software and intrusion detection. In addition, you’ll be tasked with writing reports on any findings or recommendations based on your testing processes. This could include anything from configuration errors to new vulnerabilities found within the system itself.
Academic Qualifications
- Advanced diploma, degree or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience)
- Certified in the following technologies
- Security +
- Certifications in the flowing key vendors…
- Checkpoint (CCSA, CCSE)
- ZScaler
- Squid proxy
- BlueCoat
- Arbor DDOS
Advantageous Certifications:
- Up to date and relevant ITIL certification
- Industry certifications (CISM, CISSP etc.)
- Palo Alto technologies
- Fortinet technology certifications
Required Experience:
- Solid years of work experience
- Solid experience required in in Engineering function within a medium to large ICT organization
- Solid experience of Managed Services
- Excellent working knowledge of ITIL processes
- Excellent experience working with vendors and/or 3rd parties
Desired Skills:
- ZScaler
- CCSA
- CCSE