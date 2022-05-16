Information Engineer – Data Warehouse & BI

The Information Engineer (Data Warehouse) is responsible for the scripts required to extract, transform, clean, and move data and metadata from the source systems to be loaded into a data warehouse, data mart, or operational data store.
The Information Engineer (Data Warehouse) will be part of a cross-functional Agile Team and will be responsible to define, build, test and deliver an increment of value in a short time box. The position is responsible to analyse, design, develop, implement and maintain Datawarehouse and Business Intelligence software applications according to the business requirements, while maintaining the full system development lifecycle.
- 7+ years ETL experience
- 5+ years ETL experience in data warehousing and or BI projects
- Experience in all phases of the BW/DW system development life cycle
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS (KPAs)
1. System Analysis
- Work with business requirements analyst to identify and understand source data systems
- Helps identify and assess potential data sources.
- Map source system data to data warehouse models
- Document source system requirement specifications
- Understand existing systems and all interdependencies (AS-IS analysis)
- Understanding functional and technical system specifications in order to be able to identify business solutions, opportunities and system limitations
Development
Works with architects/team leads to translate requirements into technical specifications
Plan, design, develop and test extraction, transformation, and load (ETL) processes
Define and capture metadata and rules associated with ETL processes
Adapt ETL processes to accommodate changes in source systems and new business user requirements
Development of front-end deliverables like reports, dashboards, cubes, etc. will be advantageous
Recommend leading practice on ETL development standards
Debug, monitor and troubleshoot ETL issues/production incidents
Agile and DevOps implementation
Estimates the size of backlog items
Develop increments of value in a short timebox through:
o Define – Independently elaborate and design features and stories to accomplish their deliverable
o Build – Contain all skills necessary to create the artefacts
o Test – Ensure an artefact’s quality and performance
o Deliver – Validate that results address the intended business need
Attend daily scrums and update the tasks allocated
Attend and contribute to PI Planning sessions
Key Skills and Experience
Understanding of source and target data structures, ETL processes, and products
Knowledge of ETL and BI programming languages and products
Excellent Relational and multidimensional query design and development skills
Strong problem-solving and metadata skills
Experience using data warehouse or analytical tools for business purposes
Good interpersonal and communications skills
Ability to translate business requirements into technical requirements
Knowledge of key data warehousing processes
Minimum of 5 years ETL experience
Experience building business Intelligence solutions (reports, dashboards, scorecards, etc.) using Microsoft Business Intelligence technology stack (SSIS, SSRS, SSAS, and MDX in a data warehousing environment). Experience on other BI Products will be advantageous.
Knowledge of and OLAP/MOLAP technologies and dimensional modelling, including applicability to various reporting problems
Ability to perform detailed data analysis (i.e. determine the structure, content, and quality of the data through examination of source systems and data samples)
Experience in building cubes, writing complex SQL queries and creating views and stored procedures
Knowledge and experience of SSIS, SSAS and SSRS is mandatory
Knowledge and experience of MS SQL Server 2016 + is mandatory
Knowledge of DevOps will be advantageous
Knowledge of Agile Methodology will be advantageous
Knowledge and experience of PowerBI (Advantage) will be advantageous
Proficiency with MS Excel, Visio, and Project is desired
Experience using Azure DevOps tools will be advantageous
Strong understanding of Microservices architectures will be an added advantage
Experience designing and working with n-tier architectures (UI, Business Logic Layer, Data Access Layer) along with experience with service-oriented architectures (SOA)
Desired Skills:
- Power BI
- ETL
- Data warehouse