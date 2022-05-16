IT Infrastructure Manager

The IT Infrastructure Manager S.A. reports to the Group Information Technology Head S.A. and is responsible for managing the S.A. infrastructure and production environment, and to ensure optimal performance and high availability of all the production systems.

Minimum Qualification:

Tertiary technical qualification, N Dip IT, BTech IT, BSc IT or similar technical qualification.

Minimum Experience:

7 years infrastructure experience (Windows Server, VMWare, SAN technologies, Networking, Active Directory and M365);

5 years IT management experience.

Overseeing infrastructure, capacity planning and management, including:

IT Enterprise architecture roadmap;

Infrastructure administration: servers, server virtualisation, networks, and data storage (SAN);

Hosted Datacentre Experience would be added advantage

Uptime and availability of the production environments in accordance with operational requirements and internal SLAs;

Data backups and mirroring;

Data lines and connectivity;

Software licensing and licensing compliance;

Strong on Microsoft Active Directory, Microsoft 365, Email Archiving.

Patch and Venerability management

Generators, UPSs;

ICT Risk Management;

Software and data security.

Overseeing the following functions:

Monitoring of IT production processes and services;

IT service delivery including the Service Desk;

User and access management;

Infrastructure and supplier change management;

DR and Business continuity sites;

Liaise and co-ordinate with external ICT providers.

Project Management:

Technical standards/documentation;

IT Operations department operational policies and procedures;

Drive ITIL adoption

Implement appropriate ITIL standards and best practices;

Configuration and security baselines for software and systems.

Performance Management:

Measurement and reporting;

Leadership and people management;

ICT Infrastructure Cost management.

Essential knowledge of/experience in:

IT enterprise architecture;

ICT Risk management;

IT Service Delivery;

Thorough understanding of change control processes and SDLC.

Desirable knowledge/experience/qualification in:

ITIL Practitioner, or ITIL Service Manager certification;

Basic knowledge of MS SQL Server 2008;

MCSE (or equivalent);

Agile Scrum or Kanban methodologies.

Ability to:

Deal with, and manage change;

Lead a technical team;

Advise and make recommendations regarding industry best practices.

Personal attributes:

Energetic, pro-active, good sense of ownership, strong interpersonal skill and a team player, ability to work across and interact constructively with different levels and business units, system-orientation, strong organizational skills, ability to think broadly and consider impacts across systems and within the organization

Desired Skills:

Windows server

SAN Technologies

Networking

Active Directory

