Network Engineer

As a Network Engineer you’ll have responsibility for setting up, developing, and maintaining the networks within the company.

Experience and Qualifications:

Matric

Relevant Diploma

Cisco Certifications (CCNA, CCNP) required

Strong understanding of network infrastructure and network hardware.

Deep understanding of application transport and network infrastructure protocols (e.g IPSEC, HSRP, BGP, OSPF, 802.11,QoS)

Deep understanding of and the ability to create accurate network diagrams and documentation for design and planning network communication systems.

Provides specific detailed information for hardware and software selection.

Network security experience.

Hands-on experience with monitoring, network diagnostic and network analytics tools.

Solid understanding of the OSI or TCP/IP model.

LAN and WAN experience.

Responsibilities

Manage (Internal Process)

Configure and install various network devices and services (e.g., routers, switches, firewalls, load balancers, VPN, QoS)

Performing disaster recovery operations and data backups when required.

Perform network maintenance and systems upgrades including services packs, patches, hot fixes and security configurations.

Monitor performance and ensure system availability and reliability.

Provide Level 2/3 support, troubleshooting and diagnosis to resolve issues.

Work within established configuration and change management policies to ensure awareness, approval and success of changes made to the network infrastructure.

Select and implement security tools, policies and procedures in conjunction with the company’s security team.

Liaise with vendors and other IT personnel for problem resolution.

Engage with clientys in a client centric manner (Client Services)

Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders

Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders

Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed

Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility.

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

Self-management and teamwork (People)

Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers , clients and stakeholders

Positively influence and participate in change initiatives

Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge

Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas

Take ownership for driving career development

Effectively manage time and ensure optimal productivity

Ensure technical product and legislative knowledge is always current in order to propose the most relevant and innovative client solutions and comply with governance requirements

Be self-confident, self-motivated and relentlessly pursue targets and goals.

Ability to think through problems and visualize solutions.

Ability to implement, administer, and troubleshoot network infrastructure devices, including wireless access points, firewall, routers, switches, controllers. Ability to quickly learn new or unfamiliar technology and products using documentation and internet resources.

Ability to work with all levels of staff within and outside of IT and outside the organization.

A self-starter able to work independently but comfortable working in a team environment.

Good analytical and problem-solving skills.

Dependable and flexible when necessary.

Contribute to financial controls and planning (Finance)

Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency

Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect

Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.

Competencies:

Understands how the business operates, what the key issues and risks are that drives business success; and how they impact on the commercial viability of potential ventures and the profitability of the Group.

Anticipates, meets and exceeds client’s needs by creating long lasting relationships that support the client value proposition, supports their financial wellness and ensures client centricity.

Drive a sense of urgency, focus, accountability, agility and execution to deliver business results.

Actively leads change, does what is right for the business and drives continuous improvement through innovation.

Prioritises the business interests of the company and invests in the success of the group by aligning effort across divisions.

Persuades, convinces, influences and inspires others, both within the company and externally to win support, loyalty and gain commitment to the purpose of the company.

Manages self and relationships with others effectively, deals with ambiguity, uncertainty and pressure, and provides perspective in difficult situations.

Is sensitive to individual and cultural differences and demonstrates humility and an openness to engage people from diverse backgrounds and cultures to the mutual benefit of all parties concerned.

Desired Skills:

LAN

Network Engineer

Network Infrastructure

Learn more/Apply for this position