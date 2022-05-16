Quality Automation Engineer

Purpose of the position

The Quality Automation Engineer role supports product development and quality software delivery by implementing and maintaining automation using modern continuous integration and automated testing approaches. As a Quality Automation Engineer, you will be responsible for manually testing new features and verifying fixes, with a constant focus on automating as much of the testing function as possible.

Minimum qualifications

Completed relevant programming / automation courses, certifications, or degrees.

Completed ISTQB Foundation preferred.

Duties and responsibilities

Participate in an Agile development process as projects require.

Collaborating with the team to continually improve the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) process. Identify bottlenecks or inefficiencies Research new tools, technologies, and testing processes Make recommendations to tooling or process improvements

Assist with troubleshooting of customer support cases.

Perform regular manual testing to discover bugs within the software.

Manually verify defect fixes on relevant test systems.

Manually verify software patches before they are delivered to customers.

Collaborate with the development team to plan, create, manage and execute the overall test plan per feature. Create test plans Document test cases Manually test user stories to ensure acceptance criteria are met Create automated tests to cover the test plan as far as possible

Enable customers and the company service organization by actively engaging on relevant IM channels.

Technical skills and experience

5 – 8 years of experience as a Quality Assurance/Automation Engineer.

At least 3 years of experience working with modern continuous integration and automated testing practices.

At least 3 years of experience doing basic development (Python and JavaScript preferred).

Must be able to work across the full technology stack i.e., frontend and backend testing.

Required skills: Linux command line basics and Bash scripting Python / JavaScript basic scripting Jenkins configuration and pipelines TestNG/JUnit Groovy Docker Protractor / Cypress or similar REST API Integration and testing Jira TestLink / Qmetry

Preferred skills: Robot Framework Selenium Java MongoDB Ansible JavaScript NodeJS Angular



Competencies

Critical thinker and problem-solving skills.

Motivated, self-starter.

Fast learner.

Excellent communication skills.

Ability to work across technology stacks.

Driving/Travel requirements

Must hold current valid driver’s license and passport.

Must be able to travel from time to time.

You must have the legal right to work in South Africa.

Desired Skills:

SDLC

Agile

Quality Assurance

Learn more/Apply for this position