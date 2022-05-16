Purpose of the position
The Quality Automation Engineer role supports product development and quality software delivery by implementing and maintaining automation using modern continuous integration and automated testing approaches. As a Quality Automation Engineer, you will be responsible for manually testing new features and verifying fixes, with a constant focus on automating as much of the testing function as possible.
Minimum qualifications
- Completed relevant programming / automation courses, certifications, or degrees.
- Completed ISTQB Foundation preferred.
Duties and responsibilities
- Participate in an Agile development process as projects require.
- Collaborating with the team to continually improve the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) process.
- Identify bottlenecks or inefficiencies
- Research new tools, technologies, and testing processes
- Make recommendations to tooling or process improvements
- Assist with troubleshooting of customer support cases.
- Perform regular manual testing to discover bugs within the software.
- Manually verify defect fixes on relevant test systems.
- Manually verify software patches before they are delivered to customers.
- Collaborate with the development team to plan, create, manage and execute the overall test plan per feature.
- Create test plans
- Document test cases
- Manually test user stories to ensure acceptance criteria are met
- Create automated tests to cover the test plan as far as possible
- Enable customers and the company service organization by actively engaging on relevant IM channels.
Technical skills and experience
- 5 – 8 years of experience as a Quality Assurance/Automation Engineer.
- At least 3 years of experience working with modern continuous integration and automated testing practices.
- At least 3 years of experience doing basic development (Python and JavaScript preferred).
- Must be able to work across the full technology stack i.e., frontend and backend testing.
- Required skills:
- Linux command line basics and Bash scripting
- Python / JavaScript basic scripting
- Jenkins configuration and pipelines
- TestNG/JUnit
- Groovy
- Docker
- Protractor / Cypress or similar
- REST API Integration and testing
- Jira
- TestLink / Qmetry
- Preferred skills:
- Robot Framework
- Selenium
- Java
- MongoDB
- Ansible
- JavaScript
- NodeJS
- Angular
Competencies
- Critical thinker and problem-solving skills.
- Motivated, self-starter.
- Fast learner.
- Excellent communication skills.
- Ability to work across technology stacks.
Driving/Travel requirements
- Must hold current valid driver’s license and passport.
- Must be able to travel from time to time.
- You must have the legal right to work in South Africa.
Desired Skills:
- SDLC
- Agile
- Quality Assurance