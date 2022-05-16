SAP Project Manager – Remote

1 to 3 Month contract
Role Purpose:
The SAP Project Manager will be responsible for managing projects and supporting the implementation of SAP S4 HANA, with focus on key business processes. The project manager is part of a cross-functional team which includes developers, analysts, and consultants. In this role you’ll work closely with the development teams to ensure that each project is successfully completed within budget and schedule.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required
- Minimum of three years of experience as a project manager in a mid to large sized organization.
- Experience with SAP is preferred
- Certification with accredited project management institution (e.g., Prince, PMBOK Experience
- 10+ years’ experience in project and project management, of which at least 8 years managing complex business and technology projects
- SAP project implementation experience Knowledge
- Business Acumen
- Project Management
- Finance Management Competencies
- Analytical Thinking
- Enables Team Success
- Quality Orientation
- Relationship Management and Networking
- Creating and Conceptualising
- Organising and Executing
- Strategic Impact
- Enterprising and Performing
- Organizational Awareness
- Communicating with Impa
Requirements
- Heavily involved in the initiation and planning of high-profile SAP system implementations
- Performs project management and technical functions to ensure effective completion of the project.
- Ensures necessary analysis and reporting is completed for all project phases and functions.
- Provides a roadmap that evaluates current status and future goals.
- Works to ensure timely completion of a project to budget, schedule, and quality requirements.
- Tracks and reports project progress.
- Participates in decisions about major project phases and releases.
- The project manager will take overall responsibility for the initiation, planning, reporting and delivery of projects across the portfolio from inception to completion, including:
- Overall management and co-ordination of the projects
- Define the project’s measurable objectives and goals
- Design the project and scope the component parts into deliverables with clear scope boundaries and objectives
- Produce a project “flight plan” and proactively monitor overall progress against this plan
- Ensure that the project has the required capability and capacity
- Work according to project governance frameworks and ensure that the project complies with all relevant delivery standards
- Manage the coherence and inter-dependencies between the project and other related projects
- Manage the project scope, risks, and budget
- Report progress of the project at regular intervals to the relevant project governance forum
- Monitor and respond to issues
- Manage third-party contributions to the project
- Manage the communications with stakeholders
- Management of the project delivery teams (e.g., PM’s, PSA etc.) during the life of the project
Desired Skills:
- SAP project manager
- PMBOK
- Business Acumen