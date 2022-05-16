SAP Project Manager – Remote

1 to 3 Month contract

Role Purpose:

The SAP Project Manager will be responsible for managing projects and supporting the implementation of SAP S4 HANA, with focus on key business processes. The project manager is part of a cross-functional team which includes developers, analysts, and consultants. In this role you’ll work closely with the development teams to ensure that each project is successfully completed within budget and schedule.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required

Minimum of three years of experience as a project manager in a mid to large sized organization.

Experience with SAP is preferred

Certification with accredited project management institution (e.g., Prince, PMBOK Experience

10+ years’ experience in project and project management, of which at least 8 years managing complex business and technology projects

SAP project implementation experience Knowledge

Business Acumen

Project Management

Finance Management Competencies

Analytical Thinking

Enables Team Success

Quality Orientation

Relationship Management and Networking

Creating and Conceptualising

Organising and Executing

Strategic Impact

Enterprising and Performing

Organizational Awareness

Communicating with Impa

Requirements

Heavily involved in the initiation and planning of high-profile SAP system implementations

Performs project management and technical functions to ensure effective completion of the project.

Ensures necessary analysis and reporting is completed for all project phases and functions.

Provides a roadmap that evaluates current status and future goals.

Works to ensure timely completion of a project to budget, schedule, and quality requirements.

Tracks and reports project progress.

Participates in decisions about major project phases and releases.

The project manager will take overall responsibility for the initiation, planning, reporting and delivery of projects across the portfolio from inception to completion, including:

Overall management and co-ordination of the projects

Define the project’s measurable objectives and goals

Design the project and scope the component parts into deliverables with clear scope boundaries and objectives

Produce a project “flight plan” and proactively monitor overall progress against this plan

Ensure that the project has the required capability and capacity

Work according to project governance frameworks and ensure that the project complies with all relevant delivery standards

Manage the coherence and inter-dependencies between the project and other related projects

Manage the project scope, risks, and budget

Report progress of the project at regular intervals to the relevant project governance forum

Monitor and respond to issues

Manage third-party contributions to the project

Manage the communications with stakeholders

Management of the project delivery teams (e.g., PM’s, PSA etc.) during the life of the project

Desired Skills:

SAP project manager

PMBOK

Business Acumen

