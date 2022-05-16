Senior Developer

Role Purpose:

As a Senior Developer, you’ll be responsible for developing and implementing software solutions to meet the business’ needs. You will work closely with other developers on both technology and product development projects.

Qualifications

Five years of experience in software development.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field required

Develop C#.Net backend experience and Angular frontend experience.

Python integration experience and Ionic a plus.

Requirements

The scope of work covers the supply of Software Development skills to the Client and may include

some, or all, of the following activities (which is not an exhaustive list)

Research, design, and propose suitable solutions that address business problems and enhance business operations

Research and provide guidance to the Development Team with respect to new technologies and trends in the industry.

Develop C#.Net backend experience and Angular frontend experience. Python integration experience and Ionic is a plus.

Design scalable & flexible systems by studying business requirements and business practices and designing optimal and flexible improvements that comply with the environment and IT architecture

Control solutions by drafting technical specifications and working closely with stakeholders to achieve technical compatibility and user satisfaction

Maintain solutions architecture and technical documentation

Develop changes, fixes, integrations, and new systems that run efficiently and securely

Build modular and scalable programs that are optimized for re-use, re-engineering, and re-development

Maintain standards of good practice using structured and well-documented procedures and source code accompanied by comprehensive documentation

Perform Development Testing and Unit Testing

Provide consulting services to the Client to achieve optimal solutions and benefits that comply with client principles and standards

Deliver solutions on time, within scope and budget

Reporting on status and Progress

Handing solutions over to the operational teams

Desired Skills:

C#.NET

Python

Computer Science

