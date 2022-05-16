Our client has an exciting opportunity for a skilled and passionate Software Developer.
Experience
- 4+ years’ experience developing Web Applications, C#, .NET Framework, MVC
- Experience with web services, XML, JSON, and SOAP, Bootstrap3/4, front-end framework (Vue.js), CSS, HTML/HTML5, Node.js, Core Microsoft .NET technologies including: WCF and EF, Version Control System (GIT)
- Promote best practices within our team.
- Basic Experience with T-SQL, MS SQL Server (Stored procedures, functions & views)
- Experienced in developing responsive, interactive websites.
Key tasks
- Responsible for participating in product development, from ideation to deployment and beyond.
- Participate in design and code reviews.
- You will work on ground-breaking product features, issues, and improvements that are critical to the success of the customers, maintain and help optimize existing systems.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .NET
- MVC
- Bootstrap
- Vue.js
- Node.js
- HTML5
- CSS
- GIT
- JSON
- XML
- WCF
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Employer & Job Benefits:
- 13th Cheque