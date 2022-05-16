Software Developer

Our client has an exciting opportunity for a skilled and passionate Software Developer.

Experience

4+ years’ experience developing Web Applications, C#, .NET Framework, MVC

Experience with web services, XML, JSON, and SOAP, Bootstrap3/4, front-end framework (Vue.js), CSS, HTML/HTML5, Node.js, Core Microsoft .NET technologies including: WCF and EF, Version Control System (GIT)

Promote best practices within our team.

Basic Experience with T-SQL, MS SQL Server (Stored procedures, functions & views)

Experienced in developing responsive, interactive websites.

Key tasks

Responsible for participating in product development, from ideation to deployment and beyond.

Participate in design and code reviews.

You will work on ground-breaking product features, issues, and improvements that are critical to the success of the customers, maintain and help optimize existing systems.

Desired Skills:

C#

.NET

MVC

Bootstrap

Vue.js

Node.js

HTML5

CSS

GIT

JSON

XML

WCF

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Employer & Job Benefits:

13th Cheque

Learn more/Apply for this position