Software Developer

May 16, 2022

Our client has an exciting opportunity for a skilled and passionate Software Developer.

Experience

  • 4+ years’ experience developing Web Applications, C#, .NET Framework, MVC
  • Experience with web services, XML, JSON, and SOAP, Bootstrap3/4, front-end framework (Vue.js), CSS, HTML/HTML5, Node.js, Core Microsoft .NET technologies including: WCF and EF, Version Control System (GIT)
  • Promote best practices within our team.
  • Basic Experience with T-SQL, MS SQL Server (Stored procedures, functions & views)
  • Experienced in developing responsive, interactive websites.

Key tasks

  • Responsible for participating in product development, from ideation to deployment and beyond.
  • Participate in design and code reviews.
  • You will work on ground-breaking product features, issues, and improvements that are critical to the success of the customers, maintain and help optimize existing systems.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .NET
  • MVC
  • Bootstrap
  • Vue.js
  • Node.js
  • HTML5
  • CSS
  • GIT
  • JSON
  • XML
  • WCF

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • 13th Cheque

Learn more/Apply for this position