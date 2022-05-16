Test Analyst

Job Purpose:

Terminal (POS) and Switching product Test Analyst will be responsible for testing of various software deployed on Terminal estate as well as testing of Payment switch enhancements. Responsible for reading and understanding the Business requirements specifications, Functional Specifications and Solution Delivery Plans and developing relevant test plans and test cases for execution. Document evidence of testing results using a testing tool set. Logging tickets with appropriate teams for bug fixes and track tickets until closure. Create sign off and handover documents for production deployment.

Educational requirements:

Grade 12 or Technical Support NQF 4 Certificate

Tertiary qualifications advantageous

EMVCo Certifications advantageous

Years of Experience

Payments industry 3 to 5 years

Transaction testing & switching

Other requirements

Testing & Automation

Develop & maintain test cases

Stakeholder communication

Support of PCI and other ISO compliances within environments

EMVCo experience, including use of Savvi or UL tool sets advantageous

Assist with release note maintenance

Root cause analysis

Good customer relationship techniques

Process orientated

Good troubleshooting, analytical and process elimination skills

Computer literate. Knowledge of MS Excel and Word is required.

Detail orientated

Team player

Knowledge of QA & ability to recommend improvements

Good oral & written communication skills

Key Responsibilities:

Responsible for setup, management, & testing of payment terminals

Document and maintain Test Cases/Test Plans

Analysis of Business Requirements, Functional Specs and SDP’s, to derive test cases

Ensure best practices are followed and maintained (e.g. PCI, ITIL)

End-to-End testing of the Payment Switch enhancements

Assist with recreation of issues reported in production

Setup test environment with various products

Interact with development teams, for bug fixes, new product enhancements

Documentation and execution of acceptance, regression, functional and stress testing of the system

Create user sign off documents

Create handover documents for operational support teams

Assist team with any EMV testing that might be required.

Communications & Working Relationships:

Internal:

ITS Operations

Development & Application teams

ACS Services Centre (repairs & staging)

Group functions

Reasons for Interaction:

See as per key responsibilities

External:

External advisors/consultants

QSA

Stakeholders (customers, acquirers, vendors)

Project Management Office & representatives

Reasons for Interaction:

Quality Assurance

Issue replication & management

Software & device management

User Acceptance testing and environments

Governance

Training

Job Purpose:

Terminal (POS) and Switching product Test Analyst will be responsible for testing of various software deployed on Terminal estate as well as testing of Payment switch enhancements. Responsible for reading and understanding the Business requirements specifications, Functional Specifications and Solution Delivery Plans and developing relevant test plans and test cases for execution. Document evidence of testing results using a testing tool set. Logging tickets with appropriate teams for bug fixes and track tickets until closure. Create sign off and handover documents for production deployment.

Educational requirements:

Grade 12 or Technical Support NQF 4 Certificate

Tertiary qualifications advantageous

EMVCo Certifications advantageous

Years of Experience

Payments industry 3 to 5 years

Transaction testing & switching

Other requirements

Testing & Automation

Develop & maintain test cases

Stakeholder communication

Support of PCI and other ISO compliances within environments

EMVCo experience, including use of Savvi or UL tool sets advantageous

Assist with release note maintenance

Root cause analysis

Good customer relationship techniques

Process orientated

Good troubleshooting, analytical and process elimination skills

Computer literate. Knowledge of MS Excel and Word is required.

Detail orientated

Team player

Knowledge of QA & ability to recommend improvements

Good oral & written communication skills

Key Responsibilities:

Responsible for setup, management, & testing of payment terminals

Document and maintain Test Cases/Test Plans

Analysis of Business Requirements, Functional Specs and SDP’s, to derive test cases

Ensure best practices are followed and maintained (e.g. PCI, ITIL)

End-to-End testing of the Payment Switch enhancements

Assist with recreation of issues reported in production

Setup test environment with various products

Interact with development teams, for bug fixes, new product enhancements

Documentation and execution of acceptance, regression, functional and stress testing of the system

Create user sign off documents

Create handover documents for operational support teams

Assist team with any EMV testing that might be required.

Communications & Working Relationships:

Internal:

ITS Operations

Development & Application teams

ACS Services Centre (repairs & staging)

Group functions

Reasons for Interaction:

See as per key responsibilities

External:

External advisors/consultants

QSA

Stakeholders (customers, acquirers, vendors)

Project Management Office & representatives

Reasons for Interaction:

Quality Assurance

Issue replication & management

Software & device management

User Acceptance testing and environments

Governance

Training

Desired Skills:

EMVCO

Testing & Automation

Stakeholder communication

Learn more/Apply for this position