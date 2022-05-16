Web Developer

May 16, 2022

Position Purpose:
TheWeb Developer is responsible for completing web development tasks related to the products and projects of the company, specifically all web-based interfaces. Communicate internally to fully understand the requirements and goals of the project. Create and maintain product production documentation. Provide technical support internally and externally. Build a knowledge base and skillset to contribute to the development and maintenance of company products and projects.

Skills:

  • JavaScript, Node JS and Vue JS

  • HTML web development

  • Linux environment (Hosting web services on Linux and working with the Linux network manager)

Advantages:

  • Python (standard and web development packages such as Flask)

  • MQTT communication

  • Knowledge of communication interfaces such as RS485, CANBUS, Ethernet

  • Knowledge of communication protocol standards such as MODBUS, SNMP

Responsibilities:

  • Communicate internally to gain an in depth understanding of the technical requirements.

  • Participate in the creation and maintenance of documents that capture and clearly define all the functional, electrical, and mechanical requirements

  • Assist in feasibility studies when necessary

  • Leverage experience from senior design engineers to better understand solutions and build technical knowledge.

  • Build a technical knowledge base and skill set based on work experience to complete company development and support duties.

  • Identify technologies that will best suit the requirements for each project

  • Develop web interfaces hosted on local machines as well as cloud/server environments

  • Develop web fronted interfaces that are user friendly and modern based on the technical requirements of the relevant products

  • Take part in design reviews at various stages of all projects

  • Contribute to the maintenance of a secure repository for all the components used for development purposes

  • Support and assist the Solutions Architecture team members

  • Stay abreast of technology developments

