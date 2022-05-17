Business Analyst IT

May 17, 2022

About Job:
We are hiring a talented Business Systems Analyst to join our team. If you’re excited to be part of a winning team, Thisis a great place to grow your career. You’ll be glad you make the right choice to join us.

  • Total working experience: 8+ years.
  • The main responsibility of the Business Systems Analyst (BSA) is to infuse technological solutions to business-related problems to align IT development with business strategy, including client needs.
  • Lead requirements-gathering sessions and workshops, brainstorming sessions and status meetings with business stakeholders
  • Interact with technical team members such as solution architects, developers and system analysts
  • Work with the Experience Design and design team on requirements for new customer journeys, giving input on business requirements.
  • Interface with offshore development teams in different time zones
  • Work with external partners regarding data integration efforts
  • Communicate relevant information regarding project impacts to business stakeholders
  • Provide mentorship regarding best practices for documentation, story structure, and analysis processes for other Analysts
  • Interact with business stakeholders at all levels of the organization
  • Document business requirements in the form of BRDs, use cases, user stories and business rules
  • Create as-built specifications for consumption by business and operations stakeholders
  • Create educational and reference content for internal departments and functions
  • Create specifications for technical system functionality
  • Document business requirements for data integration purposes
  • Complete documentation for “Definition of Done” under the business analyst tasks
  • Lead agile ceremonies as part of the SDLC
  • Produce estimates for proposed work to inform enhancement costs
  • Perform risk analysis on proposed development initiatives
  • Identify and drive the process or other solutions to improve business results, product performance and client satisfaction
  • Employ critical thinking and problem-solving skills during analysis to inform creative solutions
  • Understand mobile interface and application technologies for iOS and Android
  • Understand data exchange formats (XML, CSV) and protocols (FTP, HTTP)
  • Understand browser-based technologies, e.g., HTML, HTML forms, CSS and JavaScript
  • Understand UML Process Design and data modelling techniques.
  • Coordinate projects with project managers, stakeholders and technical resources
  • Understand project plans and milestones
  • Help identify dependencies on projects as part of project planning and delivery
  • Involved in project estimation processes and planning
  • Creative thinker who comes to the table with alternative solutions when first-ask options prove to be too costly or complex
  • On-time delivery with rigorous attention to detail is a must
  • Manage multiple concurrent tasks and projects
  • Be optimistic, outgoing, confident, curious and self-driven
  • Gathers requirements from businesses on big and small projects
  • Drafts and gets peer buy-in for functional requirements specifications
  • Reviews unit testing pack
  • Facilitates UAT and JAD sessions for implementation and rollout.
  • Oversees and reviews post-implementation testing, support and maintenance
  • Produce an accurate Business Requirements document with approval from all stakeholders
  • Accurately document functional requirements specifications clearly defining project objectives
  • If required, revert back to the client or other stakeholders if technical issues need business decisions to proceed. Answer queries from the development team on business or
  • functional aspects of the required solution.
  • Defends the client’s business requirements.
  • Identifies and design a set of test cases/scripts, test scenario and test data sets to accompany the BRD.
  • Validates the BRD and Test Basket with the client and identified stakeholders and obtain sign-off.
  • Presentations and walk-through discussion. Obtain sign-off on documents
  • Perform project estimation for BA tasks
  • Make recommendations for requirements approaches
  • Present to senior stakeholders and team

Must-Have:

  • Visio
  • Jira
  • Business writing skills
  • Communication (Presentation and facilitation skills)
  • Process mapping
  • Stakeholder management
  • End-User Acceptance Testing (BAV)
  • Technologies: Enterprise architect, SoapUI / REST, XML, JSON,
  • SQL
  • Software architecture, facilitating requirements and design sessions, data modelling techniques, UML Process Design

Good to Have:

  • Strong Ownership qualities
  • Ability to assess and prioritise
  • Excellent planning and organizational skills
  • Able to work under pressure in a fast-paced environment
  • A strong passion for customers and technology
  • Self-motivated, self-thinker and pro-active
  • Excellent communications skills and good team player
  • Strong interpersonal skills specifically with the ability to establish and grow relationships with diverse stakeholders
  • Well-developed conflict handling skills
  • Willing to learn and develop oneself

Desired Skills:

  • Jira
  • Visio
  • Business analysis
  • Process Mapping
  • – End User Acceptance Testing (BAV)
  • soapUI
  • REST
  • XML
  • Software Development Life Cycle

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

