Business Analyst IT

Total working experience: 8+ years.

The main responsibility of the Business Systems Analyst (BSA) is to infuse technological solutions to business-related problems to align IT development with business strategy, including client needs.

Lead requirements-gathering sessions and workshops, brainstorming sessions and status meetings with business stakeholders

Interact with technical team members such as solution architects, developers and system analysts

Work with the Experience Design and design team on requirements for new customer journeys, giving input on business requirements.

Interface with offshore development teams in different time zones

Work with external partners regarding data integration efforts

Communicate relevant information regarding project impacts to business stakeholders

Provide mentorship regarding best practices for documentation, story structure, and analysis processes for other Analysts

Interact with business stakeholders at all levels of the organization

Document business requirements in the form of BRDs, use cases, user stories and business rules

Create as-built specifications for consumption by business and operations stakeholders

Create educational and reference content for internal departments and functions

Create specifications for technical system functionality

Document business requirements for data integration purposes

Complete documentation for “Definition of Done” under the business analyst tasks

Lead agile ceremonies as part of the SDLC

Produce estimates for proposed work to inform enhancement costs

Perform risk analysis on proposed development initiatives

Identify and drive the process or other solutions to improve business results, product performance and client satisfaction

Employ critical thinking and problem-solving skills during analysis to inform creative solutions

Understand mobile interface and application technologies for iOS and Android

Understand data exchange formats (XML, CSV) and protocols (FTP, HTTP)

Understand browser-based technologies, e.g., HTML, HTML forms, CSS and JavaScript

Understand UML Process Design and data modelling techniques.

Coordinate projects with project managers, stakeholders and technical resources

Understand project plans and milestones

Help identify dependencies on projects as part of project planning and delivery

Involved in project estimation processes and planning

Creative thinker who comes to the table with alternative solutions when first-ask options prove to be too costly or complex

On-time delivery with rigorous attention to detail is a must

Manage multiple concurrent tasks and projects

Be optimistic, outgoing, confident, curious and self-driven

Gathers requirements from businesses on big and small projects

Drafts and gets peer buy-in for functional requirements specifications

Reviews unit testing pack

Facilitates UAT and JAD sessions for implementation and rollout.

Oversees and reviews post-implementation testing, support and maintenance

Produce an accurate Business Requirements document with approval from all stakeholders

Accurately document functional requirements specifications clearly defining project objectives

If required, revert back to the client or other stakeholders if technical issues need business decisions to proceed. Answer queries from the development team on business or

functional aspects of the required solution.

Defends the client’s business requirements.

Identifies and design a set of test cases/scripts, test scenario and test data sets to accompany the BRD.

Validates the BRD and Test Basket with the client and identified stakeholders and obtain sign-off.

Presentations and walk-through discussion. Obtain sign-off on documents

Perform project estimation for BA tasks

Make recommendations for requirements approaches

Present to senior stakeholders and team

Must-Have:

Visio

Jira

Business writing skills

Communication (Presentation and facilitation skills)

Process mapping

Stakeholder management

End-User Acceptance Testing (BAV)

Technologies: Enterprise architect, SoapUI / REST, XML, JSON,

SQL

Software architecture, facilitating requirements and design sessions, data modelling techniques, UML Process Design

Good to Have:

Strong Ownership qualities

Ability to assess and prioritise

Excellent planning and organizational skills

Able to work under pressure in a fast-paced environment

A strong passion for customers and technology

Self-motivated, self-thinker and pro-active

Excellent communications skills and good team player

Strong interpersonal skills specifically with the ability to establish and grow relationships with diverse stakeholders

Well-developed conflict handling skills

Willing to learn and develop oneself

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

