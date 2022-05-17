Business Analyst IT

About Job:
We are hiring a talented Business Systems Analyst to join our team. If you’re excited to be part of a winning team, Thisis a great place to grow your career. You’ll be glad you make the right choice to join us.
- Total working experience: 8+ years.
- The main responsibility of the Business Systems Analyst (BSA) is to infuse technological solutions to business-related problems to align IT development with business strategy, including client needs.
- Lead requirements-gathering sessions and workshops, brainstorming sessions and status meetings with business stakeholders
- Interact with technical team members such as solution architects, developers and system analysts
- Work with the Experience Design and design team on requirements for new customer journeys, giving input on business requirements.
- Interface with offshore development teams in different time zones
- Work with external partners regarding data integration efforts
- Communicate relevant information regarding project impacts to business stakeholders
- Provide mentorship regarding best practices for documentation, story structure, and analysis processes for other Analysts
- Interact with business stakeholders at all levels of the organization
- Document business requirements in the form of BRDs, use cases, user stories and business rules
- Create as-built specifications for consumption by business and operations stakeholders
- Create educational and reference content for internal departments and functions
- Create specifications for technical system functionality
- Document business requirements for data integration purposes
- Complete documentation for “Definition of Done” under the business analyst tasks
- Lead agile ceremonies as part of the SDLC
- Produce estimates for proposed work to inform enhancement costs
- Perform risk analysis on proposed development initiatives
- Identify and drive the process or other solutions to improve business results, product performance and client satisfaction
- Employ critical thinking and problem-solving skills during analysis to inform creative solutions
- Understand mobile interface and application technologies for iOS and Android
- Understand data exchange formats (XML, CSV) and protocols (FTP, HTTP)
- Understand browser-based technologies, e.g., HTML, HTML forms, CSS and JavaScript
- Understand UML Process Design and data modelling techniques.
- Coordinate projects with project managers, stakeholders and technical resources
- Understand project plans and milestones
- Help identify dependencies on projects as part of project planning and delivery
- Involved in project estimation processes and planning
- Creative thinker who comes to the table with alternative solutions when first-ask options prove to be too costly or complex
- On-time delivery with rigorous attention to detail is a must
- Manage multiple concurrent tasks and projects
- Be optimistic, outgoing, confident, curious and self-driven
- Gathers requirements from businesses on big and small projects
- Drafts and gets peer buy-in for functional requirements specifications
- Reviews unit testing pack
- Facilitates UAT and JAD sessions for implementation and rollout.
- Oversees and reviews post-implementation testing, support and maintenance
- Produce an accurate Business Requirements document with approval from all stakeholders
- Accurately document functional requirements specifications clearly defining project objectives
- If required, revert back to the client or other stakeholders if technical issues need business decisions to proceed. Answer queries from the development team on business or
- functional aspects of the required solution.
- Defends the client’s business requirements.
- Identifies and design a set of test cases/scripts, test scenario and test data sets to accompany the BRD.
- Validates the BRD and Test Basket with the client and identified stakeholders and obtain sign-off.
- Presentations and walk-through discussion. Obtain sign-off on documents
- Perform project estimation for BA tasks
- Make recommendations for requirements approaches
- Present to senior stakeholders and team
Must-Have:
- Visio
- Jira
- Business writing skills
- Communication (Presentation and facilitation skills)
- Process mapping
- Stakeholder management
- End-User Acceptance Testing (BAV)
- Technologies: Enterprise architect, SoapUI / REST, XML, JSON,
- SQL
- Software architecture, facilitating requirements and design sessions, data modelling techniques, UML Process Design
Good to Have:
- Strong Ownership qualities
- Ability to assess and prioritise
- Excellent planning and organizational skills
- Able to work under pressure in a fast-paced environment
- A strong passion for customers and technology
- Self-motivated, self-thinker and pro-active
- Excellent communications skills and good team player
- Strong interpersonal skills specifically with the ability to establish and grow relationships with diverse stakeholders
- Well-developed conflict handling skills
- Willing to learn and develop oneself
Desired Skills:
- Jira
- Visio
- Business analysis
- Process Mapping
- – End User Acceptance Testing (BAV)
- soapUI
- REST
- XML
- Software Development Life Cycle
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree