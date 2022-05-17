Integration Analyst/Specialist

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.

We are looking for a Integration Specialist to join our financial services client based in Johannesburg for a 6-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Analysis of current System’s integration

Understand the company’s (Business Unit’s) architectural design

Review and develop off To-Be integration:

Application to Application

Application to/from API manager

File transfer management

Internal and External API

Data Mapping of existing and To-Be state

Improve Network Structures and Ensure security with External integration

Participate in design thinking processes to successfully deliver data solution blueprints

Leverage platform engineering expertise & a working knowledge of specific platforms and their constituent parts to positively contribute to platform feature and service designs

Leverage platform (service design & code) & engineering technical expertise to proactively identify risks and prevent defects

Document feature set and constituent design information to produce solution design blueprints and validation consistently provide key ideas for the enhancement & optimization of the platform

Enable problem resolution across technical teams, apply and or facilitate root cause analysis, deeply understand the root causes of issues, and find ways to resolve them (sustainably)

Proactively monitor the performance of the platform features & solutions

Cascade and communicate these insights across the team to influence platform decision making

Leverage production performance monitoring and customer data to make feature area technical design and implementation decisions.

Contribute to a high-performance team environment & culture as a high performing member of a self-directed team aligned to agile working

What we are looking for:

Completed BSc. degree / IT degree or other relevant field

3-8 years Platform Engineering experience

Cross Domain Knowledge

Integration

Solutioning

Service Side

Architecture

Infrastructure solution

Cloud

SSL Security

Web Applications

Excellent understanding of appropriate coding / scripting languages e.g., Java, C#, Python, Perl, JavaScript

Solid understanding of appropriate messaging protocols and web services like SOAP and REST

Knowledge of appropriate application server containers: Tomcat, Jetty, JBoss, NodeJS, IIS, .Net Core etc.

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

Java

C#

Python

Integration

API

