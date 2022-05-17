Senior Mobile Developer

Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma/Technical Certification

Any familiarity with UML, Agile Methodology and CI/CD Best practices will be advantageous

Five (5) or more years of relevant experience

Must be able to prioritise and meet deadlines

Desired Skills:

JAVA

Javascript

CSS

HTML

xcode

GIT

Kotlin

RESTful APIs

SQLite

Android

iOS

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client based in Centurion who is in the education sector is looking for a self-motivated individual with great communication skills to join the team as a Senior Mobile Developer. The ideal candidate must be good at driving coding standards for the software development team and at system integration.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position