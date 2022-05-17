Senior Mobile Developer

May 17, 2022

Requirements

  • Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma/Technical Certification
  • Any familiarity with UML, Agile Methodology and CI/CD Best practices will be advantageous
  • Five (5) or more years of relevant experience
  • Must be able to prioritise and meet deadlines

Desired Skills:

  • JAVA
  • Javascript
  • CSS
  • HTML
  • xcode
  • GIT
  • Kotlin
  • RESTful APIs
  • SQLite
  • Android
  • iOS

Desired Work Experience:

  • Less than 1 year Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Our client based in Centurion who is in the education sector is looking for a self-motivated individual with great communication skills to join the team as a Senior Mobile Developer. The ideal candidate must be good at driving coding standards for the software development team and at system integration.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension Fund

