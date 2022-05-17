Requirements
- Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma/Technical Certification
- Any familiarity with UML, Agile Methodology and CI/CD Best practices will be advantageous
- Five (5) or more years of relevant experience
- Must be able to prioritise and meet deadlines
Desired Skills:
- JAVA
- Javascript
- CSS
- HTML
- xcode
- GIT
- Kotlin
- RESTful APIs
- SQLite
- Android
- iOS
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our client based in Centurion who is in the education sector is looking for a self-motivated individual with great communication skills to join the team as a Senior Mobile Developer. The ideal candidate must be good at driving coding standards for the software development team and at system integration.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund