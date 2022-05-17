Senior Network Engineer (3-Year Contract) (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

PERFORM day to day operational support for customer networks, assist in low level designs, operationally maintain Cisco SD WAN and MPLS networks as the next Senior Network Engineer sought by a dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist for its Joburg division. The ideal candidate requires Grade 12/Matric, Cisco CCNP, Cisco SD-WAN (VIPTella & Meraki), have 5 years’ experience as an ISP Network Engineer or in network administration and maintenance, proficiency with Cisco MPLS & SD-WAN and a thorough understanding of switching, routing and their related technologies – BGP, OSPF champion. TCP/IP, IP Addressing (v4 and v6), CIDR and DNS & experience implementing QoS, PBR, VPN, MPLS, SD-WAN. Please note this is a 3-Year Contract role.

DUTIES:

Maintain customer MPLS and Cisco SDWAN networks.

Find and present operational, technological and cost efficiencies on customer and internal networks.

Undertake data network fault investigations and implement resolutions in local and wide area environments.

Ensure proper configuration and deployment of ISP or customer networking equipment while adhering to business and customer standards and practices.

Liaise with Project Management team, Network Engineers and Service Desk Agents on a regular basis.

Operationally handle escalated support requests.

REQUIREMENTS:

Grade 12 / Matric.

Qualifications – Cisco CCNP essential. Cisco SD-WAN (VIPTella & Meraki) qualifications essential.

Cisco MPLS and SD-WAN experience essential.

Valid Driver’s Licence.

At least 5 years’ experience as an ISP Network Engineer or in network administration and maintenance.

Thorough understanding of switching, routing and their related technologies. BGP, OSPF champion. TCP/IP, IP Addressing (v4 and v6), CIDR and DNS.

Excellent understanding of Service Provider and Enterprise architecture.

Experience implementing QoS, PBR, VPN, MPLS, SD-WAN.

Must be well spoken, have a good command of the English language and must be able to deal with customers in a professional manner.

