Software Quality Engineer at Datonomy Solutions

Object Orientated Programming Language: Java, C#, Python

Source Control Management: Git, GitHub, GitLab, BitBucket, Azure Repo’s

CI/CD: Jenkins, Azure Pipelines, Circle CI

Methodology: Agile, SAFe

Defect Management: Jira

Knowledge Repository: Confluence

Testing Methodology: Behavior Driven Development

Testing Methodology Tool: Cucumber

Build Tool: Maven

IDE: IntelliJ, Eclipse

Unit Test Framework: Junit, TestNG

Reporting: Extent Reports, Cucumber Reports, Kibana

Cloud Technologies: Azure and AWS – Optional

Full Stack means that including the core skills the candidate can also test on Web, Mobile and API as below:

Web Testing Tool: Selenium, Cypress, QTP/UFT

API Testing Tool (Manual): PostMan, SoapUI

API Testing Tool (Automated): Rest Assured, Karate

Mobile Testing Tool: Appium, Android Studio, XCode

Performance Testing: JMeter, HP Load Runner

Testing Type: Automated, Performance

Containers: Docker, Kubernetes – Optional

Infrastructure testing experience: Chef, etc. – Optional

Network monitoring: Wireshark

