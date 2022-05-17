Software Quality Engineer at Datonomy Solutions

Object Orientated Programming Language: Java, C#, Python
Source Control Management: Git, GitHub, GitLab, BitBucket, Azure Repo’s
CI/CD: Jenkins, Azure Pipelines, Circle CI
Methodology: Agile, SAFe
Defect Management: Jira
Knowledge Repository: Confluence
Testing Methodology: Behavior Driven Development
Testing Methodology Tool: Cucumber
Build Tool: Maven
IDE: IntelliJ, Eclipse
Unit Test Framework: Junit, TestNG
Reporting: Extent Reports, Cucumber Reports, Kibana
Cloud Technologies: Azure and AWS – Optional
Full Stack means that including the core skills the candidate can also test on Web, Mobile and API as below:
Web Testing Tool: Selenium, Cypress, QTP/UFT
API Testing Tool (Manual): PostMan, SoapUI
API Testing Tool (Automated): Rest Assured, Karate
Mobile Testing Tool: Appium, Android Studio, XCode
Performance Testing: JMeter, HP Load Runner
Testing Type: Automated, Performance
Containers: Docker, Kubernetes – Optional
Infrastructure testing experience: Chef, etc. – Optional
Network monitoring: Wireshark
Desired Skills:
- Software
- Java
- C#