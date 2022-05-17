Systems Engineer IT at Southey Personnel Services

Responsibilities
- Manage and monitor all installed systems and infrastructure
- Install, configure, test and maintain operating systems, application software and system management tools
- Proactively ensure the highest levels of systems and infrastructure availability
- Monitor and test application performance for potential bottlenecks, identify possible solutions, and work with developers to implement those fixes
- Maintain security, backup, and redundancy strategies
- Write and maintain custom scripts to increase system efficiency and lower the human intervention time on any tasks
- Participate in the design of information and operational support systems
- Provide 2nd level support and work with L1 and L3 team members
- Liaise with vendors and other IT personnel for problem resolution
Requirements and skills
- BS degree / Diploma in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject
- Proven working experience in installing, configuring and troubleshooting UNIX /Linux based environments.
- Solid experience in the administration and performance tuning of application stacks (e.g.,Tomcat, JBoss, Apache, Ruby, NGINX)
- Solid Cloud experience, preferably in AWS
- Experience in SCCM
- Experience with virtualization and containerization (e.g., VMware)
- Experience with monitoring systems
- Experience with automation software (e.g., Puppet, cfengine, Chef)
- Solid scripting skills (e.g., shell scripts, Perl, Ruby, Python)
- Solid networking knowledge (OSI network layers, TCP/IP)
- General experience with MSSQL, MySQL database administration
- Linux administration experience – Red Hat and/or CentOS
- PHP, LAMP stack experience
- Windows Server administration required
Desired Skills:
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma