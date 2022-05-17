Systems Engineer IT at Southey Personnel Services

May 17, 2022

Responsibilities

  • Manage and monitor all installed systems and infrastructure
  • Install, configure, test and maintain operating systems, application software and system management tools
  • Proactively ensure the highest levels of systems and infrastructure availability
  • Monitor and test application performance for potential bottlenecks, identify possible solutions, and work with developers to implement those fixes
  • Maintain security, backup, and redundancy strategies
  • Write and maintain custom scripts to increase system efficiency and lower the human intervention time on any tasks
  • Participate in the design of information and operational support systems
  • Provide 2nd level support and work with L1 and L3 team members
  • Liaise with vendors and other IT personnel for problem resolution

Requirements and skills

  • BS degree / Diploma in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject
  • Proven working experience in installing, configuring and troubleshooting UNIX /Linux based environments.
  • Solid experience in the administration and performance tuning of application stacks (e.g.,Tomcat, JBoss, Apache, Ruby, NGINX)
  • Solid Cloud experience, preferably in AWS
  • Experience in SCCM
  • Experience with virtualization and containerization (e.g., VMware)
  • Experience with monitoring systems
  • Experience with automation software (e.g., Puppet, cfengine, Chef)
  • Solid scripting skills (e.g., shell scripts, Perl, Ruby, Python)
  • Solid networking knowledge (OSI network layers, TCP/IP)
  • General experience with MSSQL, MySQL database administration
  • Linux administration experience – Red Hat and/or CentOS
  • PHP, LAMP stack experience
  • Windows Server administration required

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

