Agile IT Project Manager at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

A company based in Johannesburg is looking for a Project Manager to join their team on a contract until December 2022 (Renewable), working from home/office. The candidate is required to, oversee the planning and implementation of an entire project. Manage resources, schedules, and finances and adhere to governance guidelines throughout the full system development life cycle. This also includes management of issues, risks, and project change requests to ensure successful and on-time project delivery. CV to [Email Address Removed]

Understand required portfolio outputs and how own work contributes

Make recommendations on how to improve required work outputs

Problem-solve as a sequence of task steps

Comply with policy and work frameworks

To identify and resolve exceptions and escalations

Must have very good project planning and management skills and the ability to develop and manage changes and implementations

Must have strong client orientation and excellent relationship skills

The candidate will need the ability to prioritize and multitask

Excellent oral/written communication skills as well as financial acumen

Strong decision-making and problem-solving skills

Previous experience with clarizen, sap, and Microsoft products advantageous

Full project life cycle ownership: successful project delivery will include full implementation from initiation to deployment for one major or several minor initiatives simultaneously

Develop and manage all aspects of project and program engagement from planning, external vendor relationships, communications, resources, budget, change, risks, and issues

Monitor, track, and control outcomes to resolve issues, conflicts, dependencies, and critical path deliverables

Define success criteria and disseminate them to involved parties throughout the project and program life cycle

Ensure that projects and programs are proceeding according to scope, schedule, budget, and quality standards

Manage project and program issues and risks to mitigate the impact on baseline

Manage all aspects of multiple related projects to ensure the overall program is aligned to and directly supports the achievement of strategic objectives

Work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment demonstrating teamwork, innovation, and excellence

Understand interdependencies between technology, operations, and business needs

Demonstrate a functional acumen to support how solutions will address client goals while maintaining alignment with industry best practices

Participate and/or drive feasibility studies, vendor selections, and proposals for evaluation by appropriate key stakeholders

Develop and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation, and presentations to various audiences, including the project team, sponsors, CIO, and key stakeholders

Extensive understanding of project and program management principles, methods, and techniques

Minimum Requirements

Contractors Requirements:

Previous Mining / Engineering / Gas & Petroleum sector experience

Own vehicle & Valid license

Own laptop & stable internet at home

Minimum Qualifications:

Minimum of 4-year tertiary qualification (e.g., BBusSci, Bcom Information Systems/Informatics, Bcom Bus Mgt, or BSc Eng, BEng), Degree/Diploma Project Management

PMI/Prince2 Certification and/or PMBOK

Agile/SCRUM Master Certification (Advantageous)

A minimum of 5 years of experience in a similar role. (Including experience in managing resources, and facilitation with technical teams and stakeholders).

Minimum Experience:

Highly proficient in Project Management principles, methods, techniques, and tools

Highly numerate, with strong financial management

Strong supplier & people management skills

Advantageous if you have experience in the mining industry

The specific IM field, controls, and risk mitigation

The Region IM objectives and outputs

Provides a consistent outstanding role model for safety practices with a deep understanding of the importance of safety

