AWS Developer

iOCO Digital is currently looking at growing our elite team of AWS Specialists. We are looking for AWS Developers.

Our AWS squad like to get their hands dirty, they are able to craft, architect and design solutions to best practice. Solutions are focused around transforming our client environments and to rewrite legacy applications into Cloud Native Apps.

iOCO Digital AppDev

At iOCO: we value:

high levels of responsibility and ownership,

ability to execute and deliver,

strong customer focus,

integrity and teamwork and,

initiative

We are looking for innovative and talented individuals, who strive to make a difference in a dynamic environment as part of our efficient and enthusiastic teams.

We recognise individual excellence and provide continuous learning and development opportunities for individuals who:

are driven to produce the best,

take responsibility for work given,

strive to understand the functional requirements,

develop, maintain, and support enhancements for various projects,

identify and improve aspects of existing projects,

stay up to date with new technologies.

Job functions:

Support Product Owners/Scrum Masters to design and develop software solutions and assist in managing the product backlog

Support Product Owners/Scrum Masters with the management of their development team’s staff, including assignment of work items.

Support the creation, review and approval of software development specifications, projects, proposals, methods and schedules

Support the development, testing, debugging and implementation of software programs, applications and projects

Monitor progress across a variety of initiatives and work packages

Provide inputs to the testing strategy and test plans for team’s products and services

Requirements:

At least 3 plus years of hands on exp with Java and NodeJS.

At least 3 plus years of AWS Console, AWS Microservices.

Be able to demonstrate expertise using AWS technology

Experience in setting up S3 buckets, AWS Lambda Services

Must have solid development experience in either Java or .Net

Full cycle AWS implementation experience

Soft Skill

Excellent communication and teamwork skills

Great attention to detail

Organizational skills

An analytical mind

Desired Skills:

AWS

Java

Lambda

S3

ECS

Microservices

