Business Analyst at Bidvest Bank

May 18, 2022

PRIMARY PURPOSE
Interpreting and documenting business requirements and providing solutions. Supporting business with daily operations in the systems environment.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

FINANCE:

  • Analyse & Document AS-IS processes for all payment streams that go through Sybrin
  • Document TO-BE Processes for new payment Gateway
  • Document Business Requirements Sybrin (incorporating Modernisation of Payments)

CLIENT SERVICE:

  • Liaise Any enhancements or changes with Business Analysts or Project Manager.
  • Liaise with WU.
  • Daily Support for consultants/supervisors/managers/Nostro/Finsurv/card Ops/call centre.
  • Assist with hardware needed for testing.
  • Work with external stakeholders to understand and investigate feedback into the service/function/product provided.

Service Excellence:

  • Interprets business/customer requirements to provide timeous solutions
  • Responsiveness: speed of responses, reaction time, going the extra mile, turnaround time
  • Give valuable advice to customers and/or stakeholders
  • Responding to internal and external queries
  • Building good working relationships with all clients

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE:

  • Update Cherwell
  • Request feedback
  • Testing and signoff
  • Create user manual
  • Schedule and plan rollout
  • Creating Test Cases
  • Functional, Regression and System Integration Testing
  • Logging defects and bugs on TFS
  • Ensuring that all defects are fixed and rolled out
  • Getting Sign Off from Users
  • New web reports and enhancements to web reports
  • Document Business & System Rules that govern Sybrin
  • Use data modelling practices to analyse findings and create suggestions for strategic and operational

Process design:

  • Design appropriate processes to support business operations
  • Re-engineer existing processes to be more efficient
  • Ensure consistent user experience in systems responsible for.
  • Periodic review of functionality

System Enhancements:

  • System bug fixes
  • Research and development
  • Troubleshooting and R&D
  • Fault finding and investigation
  • Data imports are up-to-date
  • Resolution

Effective Administration:

  • Providing Business reports to internal and external clients
  • Cost saving in terms of time
  • Reports created efficiently and on time

ADMINISTRATION:

  • Assist System Admin with troubleshooting
  • Respond to emails
  • Data extracts
  • Replacement and New Server testing

LEARNING AND GROWTH

Contribution to teamwork in Department:

  • Contribution to making the department a great place to work
  • Contribution to teamwork (level of teamwork, accountability, delivery, quality and speed of information shared, contribution to efficiency and effectiveness of area)
  • Effort to forge and maintain quality inter-personal relationships
  • Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area of control
  • Support and drive the business’ core values
  • Maintain a positive attitude and drive
  • Promote harmony and teamwork
  • Promote the sharing of knowledge
  • Show willingness to help others
  • Manage one’s own emotions (i.e. handling stress in a manner that does not disrupt the team effectiveness)
  • Open to feedback and constructive criticism of performance
  • Actively coach, train and empower internal and external team members to create an understanding of skills and specialties
  • Close connection is required and important between the individuals occupying the role
  • Close interaction between all members of IT and Business to ensure that requests are dealt with correctly and efficiently.

Personal and intellectual capital development:

  • Take ownership for driving own career development
  • Preparation and signing off of personal development plan
  • Achievement of objectives/milestones set out in the development plan
  • Development of knowledge base and intellectual property
  • In order to enhance performance and for better understanding of the nature of the jo, internal training would be insightful, whilst external training would be valuable (noted but not necessarily measured)
  • Ensuring interface procedures and run off-site by shadowing manager
  • Personal development and research required in order to enhance performance in the role such as managerial and SQL training courses

REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications

  • Grade 12
  • Certificate

Experience

  • 2-3 years’ experience

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • Business analysis
  • Microsoft SQL
  • CRM
  • k2
  • software design
  • development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Business Analysis

